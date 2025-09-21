West Africa Commits to Green Energy Acceleration at Historic ESEF Summit

The 10th ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) concluded in Banjul with landmark commitments to accelerate West Africa’s clean energy transition, marking a milestone year that celebrates both ECOWAS’s 50th anniversary and the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency’s (ECREEE) 15th anniversary.

Meeting under the theme “Accelerating Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Solutions for Growth in the ECOWAS Region,” over 500 stakeholders including ministers, diplomats, private sector leaders, and development partners convened at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center on September 18-19, 2025.

The forum’s comprehensive agenda addressed critical challenges facing West Africa’s energy sector, with high-level dialogues focusing on sustainable energy infrastructure development, energy efficiency scaling, and expanding clean cooking access across the region. Participants explored innovative solutions for agricultural energy systems through solar irrigation and hydropower integration while examining strategies for sustainable mobility and electric vehicle adoption.

Regional leaders emphasized accelerating the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market and advancing West Africa Clean Energy Corridors through robust policy frameworks and innovative financing mechanisms. The discussions highlighted the urgent need for effective public-private partnerships to drive infrastructure development and overcome persistent energy access challenges.

The water-energy-agriculture nexus received particular attention, with stakeholders calling for scaled structural projects integrating clean mobility solutions. Participants stressed moving beyond pilot initiatives through enhanced financing mobilization and strategic project integration across member states.

Clean cooking initiatives dominated policy discussions, with calls for strengthened institutional capacity, affordable business models, and expanded carbon finance access. Stakeholders emphasized the need for comprehensive public-private collaboration alongside robust monitoring systems and regional data collection frameworks to track progress effectively.

Green hydrogen emerged as a transformative opportunity for the region, with participants recommending immediate demonstration project launches supported by early-stage financing mechanisms. The forum highlighted the need for certification system establishment, deepened regional cooperation, and substantial capacity-building investments across the entire hydrogen value chain.

ECREEE Executive Director Francis Sempore expressed gratitude to Gambian authorities, partners, and participants for ensuring the forum’s success. He emphasized the special significance of this year’s edition, noting the convergence of ECREEE’s 15th anniversary with ECOWAS’s golden jubilee celebration.

“ESEF 2025 has demonstrated our region’s unwavering commitment to sustainable energy transformation,” Sempore declared during closing ceremonies. “The ideas, partnerships, and pledges forged here will drive the next chapter of West Africa’s energy revolution.”

The forum’s traditional awards ceremony recognized outstanding contributions to regional sustainable energy advancement, with ECREEE honoring individuals and partner organizations for excellence in innovation. Special recognition went to candidates presenting superior Regional Off-Grid Electrification and Access Program (ROGEAP) business plans for off-grid solar solutions.

Lamin Camara, Permanent Secretary representing Gambia’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy, described hosting ESEF 2025 as a profound honor for the country. He emphasized that forum outcomes align perfectly with the spirit of both ECOWAS at 50 and ECREEE at 15, reflecting collective regional resolve to establish sustainable energy as a cornerstone of resilience and prosperity.

The conclusions represent significant progress in addressing West Africa’s energy challenges, where millions still lack reliable electricity access despite the region’s abundant renewable energy resources. The forum’s emphasis on financing mechanisms and private sector engagement signals a strategic shift toward accelerated implementation of sustainable energy solutions.

Development partners praised the forum’s comprehensive approach to addressing interconnected energy challenges while maintaining focus on practical implementation strategies. The integration of green hydrogen discussions with traditional renewable energy initiatives demonstrates the region’s forward-thinking approach to emerging energy technologies.

The forum’s success positions West Africa as increasingly attractive for sustainable energy investments while demonstrating regional leadership in continental energy transition efforts. The commitments made in Banjul are expected to influence energy policy development across ECOWAS member states in the coming years.

ESEF 2025’s conclusion marks not just the end of a successful forum but the beginning of an accelerated phase in West Africa’s sustainable energy journey, with stakeholders returning home armed with concrete strategies and partnerships to drive transformational change across the region.