West Africa Charts 1GW Solar Milestone as Energy Summit Opens

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has achieved nearly one gigawatt of grid-connected solar capacity as regional leaders gathered in Banjul Wednesday to launch West Africa’s most significant energy transformation initiative in over a decade.

The tenth edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) opened at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center with ambitious targets that could reshape the region’s energy landscape and attract billions in renewable infrastructure investment. The landmark achievement represents a 20,000% increase from just 5 megawatts of installed solar capacity recorded across the region in 2010.

Gambian Vice President Muhammed B.S. Jallow declared the forum officially open, emphasizing the strategic importance of renewable energy diversification for the West African region’s economic resilience. The gathering brings together over 500 energy sector stakeholders under the theme of accelerating sustainable energy infrastructure solutions for regional growth.

Francis Sempore, Executive Director of the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), revealed the organization’s aggressive expansion plans targeting 5 gigawatts of installed renewable capacity by 2030. This represents a five-fold increase from current levels and positions West Africa as a potential renewable energy powerhouse within the African continent.

The forum’s timing coincides with unprecedented momentum in African solar development, with recent data showing solar panel imports across the continent tripling over the past two years. The surge reflects growing investor confidence in Africa’s renewable energy potential, particularly in emerging economies seeking energy security and economic diversification.

Petroleum and Energy Minister Sir Nani Juwara highlighted The Gambia’s strategic positioning as a renewable energy hub, noting the country’s commitment to reducing fossil fuel dependency through targeted policy interventions and international partnerships. His remarks underscored broader regional efforts to leverage natural resources for sustainable development.

Technology giant Huawei’s Managing Director William Zheng emphasized the critical role of technological innovation in expanding electricity access across ECOWAS member states. The company’s participation signals growing private sector engagement in West Africa’s energy transformation, potentially unlocking significant capital flows for infrastructure development.

Spain’s diplomatic representative Violeta Insa Sandoval reinforced international commitment to supporting the region’s sustainable energy objectives, highlighting multilateral cooperation as essential for achieving universal energy access targets. The endorsement reflects broader European Union interest in West Africa’s renewable energy potential and climate resilience initiatives.

Wednesday’s proceedings featured high-level ministerial dialogue between energy ministers from Gambia, Cabo Verde, and Sierra Leone, focusing on scaling sustainable energy infrastructure for regional economic growth. The discussions centered on policy harmonization, cross-border energy trading mechanisms, and investment facilitation strategies.

A specialized session on energy efficiency highlighted collaboration between regional centers including the Eastern Africa Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (EACREEE) and Southern Africa Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE). These partnerships demonstrate continental coordination in addressing energy poverty challenges affecting millions across Africa.

The forum’s clean cooking initiative addresses critical health and environmental challenges, with stakeholders exploring innovative approaches to expand access to clean cooking solutions. The focus on gender dimensions reflects recognition that energy poverty disproportionately affects women and children across West African communities.

Thursday’s agenda includes sessions on powering food systems through clean energy, sustainable mobility solutions, and entrepreneurship in off-grid energy access. The ECOWAS Green Hydrogen Strategy implementation will receive particular attention as member states position themselves for emerging energy technologies.

The renewable energy momentum builds on ECOWAS Vision 2050 objectives and aligns with continental initiatives under the African Union’s Agenda 2063. Success in achieving regional renewable energy targets could position West Africa as a model for sustainable development across emerging economies globally.

Industry analysts suggest the forum’s outcomes could influence billions in energy infrastructure investment over the next decade. The region’s abundant solar resources, combined with improving policy frameworks and technological advancement, create favorable conditions for sustained renewable energy growth.

The gathering represents a critical juncture for West Africa’s energy transition, with policy decisions made this week potentially determining the region’s energy security and economic competitiveness for decades to come.