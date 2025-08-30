West Africa Approves Food Standards to Combat Malnutrition

West African economic leaders have endorsed new regional quality standards for fortified foods, aiming to tackle widespread malnutrition while boosting trade across the 12-member bloc.

The Economic Community of West African States approved certification schemes for iodized salt, fortified cooking oils, and enriched wheat flour during a three-day meeting in Accra. The standards will operate under ECOWAS’s regional quality mark system.

Delegates from national quality agencies, business federations, and consumer groups gathered to finalize the new requirements. The certification schemes address critical nutritional gaps affecting millions across the region, particularly pregnant women and children.

Lassane Kabore, ECOWAS industry director, said the fortified food standards would help combat micronutrient deficiencies while ensuring safe products for consumers. The initiative also aims to make local industries more competitive in global markets.

The United Nations Children’s Fund, which partnered on the project, praised the regional approach to food fortification. Dr. Simeon Nanama from UNICEF called large-scale fortification a key solution for meeting nutritional needs in West Africa.

“This represents a significant milestone for better meeting the nutritional needs of the population,” Nanama explained. Malnutrition remains a persistent challenge across the region despite abundant agricultural resources.

The new standards join existing regional certifications for products including drinking water, palm oil, cashew nuts, and cassava starch. ECOWAS has been gradually expanding its quality mark system to cover more traded goods.

Regional certification could significantly boost commerce between West African countries. Harmonized standards make it easier for businesses to export products across borders without meeting different national requirements in each market.

The ECOWAS Quality Certification Mark aims to build consumer confidence in locally produced goods. Products bearing the mark meet consistent regional standards, potentially helping West African brands compete against imports from other continents.

Food fortification addresses widespread deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals that affect physical and cognitive development. Adding nutrients like iodine, iron, and vitamins to commonly consumed foods can improve public health outcomes at relatively low cost.

For businesses, the regional standards provide clear guidelines for manufacturing fortified products. Companies can invest in equipment and processes knowing their products will be accepted throughout the West African market.

The certification schemes reflect ECOWAS’s broader push toward economic integration among member states. Creating common standards removes trade barriers and encourages regional commerce over imports from distant markets.

However, implementation will require coordination between national agencies and adequate testing facilities. Countries must ensure they can properly verify that products meet the new regional standards before awarding certification.

The initiative comes as West Africa grapples with food security challenges exacerbated by climate change and regional conflicts. Improving nutrition through fortification could help build resilience in vulnerable populations.

ECOWAS currently includes 12 member states after Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger withdrew in January 2025. The remaining countries represent about 300 million people and a combined economy worth over $700 billion.