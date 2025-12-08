West Africa Advances Regional Power Grid Integration Following Historic Synchronisation Test

Ghana’s Energy Minister has called for accelerated regional power integration at the 2025 West Africa Energy Cooperation Summit in Accra, citing successful grid synchronisation trials and economic benefits from deeper cooperation among member states.

John Abdulai Jinapor told colleagues at the summit that West African nations must pursue full interconnection with urgency, warning that fragmented national utilities have undermined resilience and restricted economic growth for too long. The minister argued that integration through the West African Power Pool remains the most viable route to delivering reliable, affordable power across households and industry in the sub region.

The push for unity comes after West Africa achieved a significant milestone in November 2025, when the West African Power Pool successfully completed a four hour synchronisation test connecting Nigeria’s grid with the Ghana, Togo and Benin network at the Sakete substation in Benin. The trial marked the first time all fifteen member countries operated within a single unified grid system, demonstrating both technical feasibility and economic potential for permanent integration. Officials are now analysing data from the exercise to develop a permanent synchronisation strategy enabling real time power trading across borders.

Jinapor positioned Ghana as a central distribution hub within ECOWAS, contending that aggregating regional GDP would enable member states to negotiate more favorable infrastructure financing terms than individual countries could secure alone. He noted natural arbitrage opportunities arising from complementary demand cycles, with Ghana’s peak consumption periods often coinciding with Nigeria’s off peak times due to differing industrial and festive calendars.

The minister defended recent tariff increases and stricter revenue collection measures as necessary steps toward financial sustainability. Cash waterfall payments have increased from GH₵6 billion to over GH₵15 billion this year, with independent power producers now receiving full payment for invoices compared to the 35 to 40 percent recovery rates of previous years. Ghana plans to add over 1,200 megawatts of solar capacity and has committed to competitive procurement while increasing reliance on natural gas for generation stability.

Nigeria’s Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu confirmed his country’s infrastructure upgrades align with regional integration ambitions. Nigeria has increased installed generation capacity to over 14 gigawatts in two years, with transmission capacity currently at 8,500 megawatts. Under the Presidential Power Initiative, Nigeria targets 15,000 megawatts of transmission capacity by 2028. Adelabu reported that grid collapses have decreased from nearly a dozen annually to just one minor disturbance this year, signaling the stability required for reliable cross border electricity trade.

Smaller markets within ECOWAS reported substantial benefits from existing interconnections. The Gambia’s Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines Nani Juwara explained that interconnection with Senegal and Guinea transformed daily power availability from 14 hours to 24 hour supply in previously underserved communities. Liberia similarly reported stability improvements following completion of the CLSG transmission line connecting Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Jinapor connected regional power cooperation to broader continental initiatives, arguing that energy will determine the success of both the African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Single Electricity Market. He called for standardised grid codes, coordinated investment planning and bankable regional power purchase agreements to support industrial clusters and enable scale. Cross border manufacturing, logistics and digital innovation cannot expand without dependable and competitively priced electricity, the minister stated.

Ministers acknowledged that while physical infrastructure construction continues, regulatory and market frameworks must advance to enable efficient real time energy trading. The West African Power Pool aims to achieve permanent synchronisation of all fifteen participating countries by June 2026, paving the way for a unified regional electricity market that harmonizes national grids and fosters competitive energy exchanges.

The November synchronisation test represented the first successful large scale integration attempt since 2007, when a similar exercise collapsed after just seven minutes. The 2025 success resulted from enhanced coordination, real time communication among control centers, stricter frequency control, improved system monitoring and harmonised operational standards between national system operators and the WAPP Information and Coordination Centre.