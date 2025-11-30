Wesley Girls Religious Rights Debate Intensifies Across Ghana

The Wesley Girls Senior High School religious rights controversy has sparked a national conversation involving political leaders, religious figures, legal experts and educators as Ghana grapples with questions about religious freedom, mission school identity and constitutional obligations. The debate gained momentum after the Supreme Court on November 25 directed the school to respond within 14 days to allegations that it prevents Muslim students from practicing their faith.

Interior Minister Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has urged Ghanaian schools to respect the religious rights of all students, criticizing restrictions that allegedly prevent Muslim students from practicing their faith on campuses. Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, Muntaka traced the historical context of mission schools, explaining that colonial authorities and religious missions established schools to educate Ghanaians, but no faith based school was ever forcefully taken over by government.

Minister Muntaka stated that schools voluntarily applied for state support under the 1887 ordinance, which allowed funding under clear conditions. Schools must admit students without distinction of religion or race, parents could object to religious instruction, and no child should be compelled to participate in teachings against their faith. He criticized practices at Wesley Girls, alleging that Muslim students were asked to hide when praying and that some students were tasked with monitoring their peers to prevent religious observance.

The minister contrasted this with Muslim schools, which he said are generally more accommodating, though he acknowledged instances where Christian students faced challenges, such as not being provided lunch during Ramadan. The Ministry has addressed these issues. Minister Muntaka concluded by emphasizing the need for schools to create an accommodating atmosphere where students of all faiths can thrive, calling for dialogue and mutual respect to preserve Ghana’s tradition of religious tolerance in education.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, urged Ghanaians to remain committed to religious tolerance and mutual respect as tensions intensify. He made the remarks during the 87th Speech and Prize Giving Day of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School on November 29, where outstanding staff and students were honored. The moderator said Ghana has long been a model of interfaith harmony, and the current tensions risk undermining that legacy.

Dr. Opare Kwakye emphasized that Christians and Muslims have lived together harmoniously for decades in Ghana. He recounted his own experiences fostering interfaith unity, noting that when he served as Chairperson of the Ga Presbytery, they visited the Chief Imam every year during Ramadan, and the Muslim community also paid reciprocal visits. He warned that recent public commentary has been inflamed by a few people who have chosen to stir emotions and create unnecessary problems, adding that some responses do not promote national peace.

The moderator concluded with a call for balance and understanding, stating that it is important to respect the rights of persons of other religions while those who access education in mission schools must respect the rights and identity of the owners of these schools. He prayed that national leaders will recognize these principles at all times and ensure that the right things are done to safeguard Ghana’s longstanding culture of peaceful coexistence.

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, urged Ghanaians to respect the historical purpose and identity of mission schools amid the ongoing debate. Speaking on Newsfile, Fuseini sought to correct what he described as distortions surrounding the involvement of mission schools in education. He explained that differences in educational investments across religious groups were not a matter of choice, but rather a legacy of colonial arrangements.

Fuseini noted that Islamic education arrived in the Gold Coast long before Western education, and Muslims focused on the Qur’an and Hadith, which were not required in the secular state. Drawing from personal experience, he highlighted peaceful coexistence across faiths, recalling that he attended a Catholic school where he was a member of the Catholic Youth Organisation. Singing Christian hymns and reciting the Lord’s Prayer did not turn him into a Christian, he stated.

He stressed that mission schools were established primarily for evangelism and faith based education, and their character and identity should be maintained. Fuseini criticized lawyer Shafic Osman’s decision to take legal action against Wesley Girls, saying there was no need to sue the school and that the matter could have been resolved through dialogue with opinion leaders to explore ways to accommodate Muslim students’ religious practices.

Susan Adu Amankwah, Executive Secretary of the National Interest Movement, emphasized that mission schools in Ghana were originally established to promote and preserve specific religious values, and partnerships with the state should not be misconstrued as a takeover of their founding principles. Speaking on Newsfile on November 29, she explained that the historical purpose of mission schools must be clearly understood in the current national debate on religious freedom and school rules.

Adu Amankwah recalled her own experience at Christ the King School, where Catholic students were encouraged to choose Catholic institutions during placement so they could continue to grow in their faith. According to her, when the state began partnering with mission schools due to their strong track record in nurturing disciplined and academically competent students, it was never meant to erode the schools’ identity or internal governance.

Drawing from her time at Holy Child School, Adu Amankwah noted that non Catholic students were free to pray, including Muslim students who prayed by their bedsides without interference, provided such practices did not conflict with the school’s structured timetable and disciplinary expectations. She emphasized that school rules exist to maintain order, and these rules apply to everyone regardless of religious background.

Lawyer and former Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, called for clarity from the management of Wesley Girls High School as public debate intensifies over allegations of restrictions on Muslim students’ religious practices. Speaking on Newsfile on November 29, Mercer noted that despite the extensive national conversation, the school itself has remained publicly silent, making it difficult for stakeholders to assess the facts objectively.

Mercer questioned why the matter had escalated, recalling that during his time at Adisadel College, schools made provisions for Muslim students to observe Ramadan while Christian students attended church on Sundays, all without conflict. His concern is whether Muslim students at Wesley Girls are actively being prevented from praying, as alleged. He found it curious that past students who are Muslims have not raised similar concerns, suggesting the need for clarity before conclusions are drawn.

He also referenced the National Democratic Congress’ earlier campaign promise to enact a policy allowing students of all faiths to freely express their religion in schools. Given this pledge, Mercer argued it is surprising that President Mahama has not yet addressed the current controversy. He warned that if politicians have made commitments on religious freedom in schools, they must be ready to take responsibility for the consequences.

Finance Professor at the University of Ghana, Godfred Bokpin, expressed concern over the state’s reliance on legal measures to resolve the ongoing dispute involving Wesley Girls Senior High School, warning that such an approach risks undermining long standing partnerships between government and mission schools. Speaking on Newsfile in November 2025, Professor Bokpin said the current trajectory creates a dangerous impression that once mission schools accept state funding, they lose autonomy and ownership.

According to him, the historical relationship between the state and private mission institutions is rooted in partnership, not confiscation. He argued that Ghana should be strengthening this collaborative model rather than adopting actions that weaken private stakeholders’ ability to enforce internal rules. Professor Bokpin traced the role of religious bodies in Ghana’s education system, noting that while some initially hesitated about formal education decades ago, others invested heavily in schools and hospitals as part of their faith driven commitment to national development.

He also commended Muslim communities in Ghana for their progressive stance on education, especially girls’ education, contrasting it with trends in other countries. However, Professor Bokpin warned that if the latest developments encourage religious bodies to reclaim full control or assert partial ownership of these institutions, the nation could face serious complications. He urged all parties to prioritize dialogue, partnership and respect for institutional identity, rather than resorting to legal battles that risk destabilizing Ghana’s entire educational framework.

The Principal Imam of Masjid Salaam in Adabraka Accra, Imam Sahamudeen Bamba Ahamad Muhammad, called for President John Dramani Mahama’s intervention in what he described as Wesley Girls Secondary School Authority’s religious discrimination policy. He argued that state assisted mission secondary institutions have no right banning Muslim students from practicing their faith. In a sermon on Friday, November 28, Imam Bamba insisted that President Mahama’s intervention could change the Wesley Girls authority’s discriminatory position and bolster religious diversity and tolerance.

He warned that further attempts to enforce strict Christian doctrines on Muslim students across mission schools could lead to religious insurgency. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding Ghana’s enviable peaceful coexistence to avoid the religious tensions in Nigeria and other Muslim dominant countries. Imam Bamba highly commended Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu and Tamale North Member of Parliament Alhassan Suhuyini for their opposition to the ongoing debate on the Wesley Girls saga.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu reaffirmed government’s commitment to protecting the religious rights of all students in Ghana, including Muslim students currently at the center of a legal challenge involving Wesley Girls High School. Speaking on the floor of Parliament on November 25, he addressed concerns over alleged restrictions placed on Muslim students at the school. He stated that government has an obligation to safeguard the rights of every student, regardless of religion.

The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference and the Christian Council of Ghana issued a joint statement on November 25 refuting assertions that mission schools are totally owned by government and thus are public institutions. They explained that they established their mission schools on the foundation of their faith, adding that government recognition of the vital role the schools play led to support by paying teaching staff and putting in place a common curriculum, which does not mean the schools are now properties of the state.

The Supreme Court case involves a suit filed on December 24, 2024, by private legal practitioner Shafic Osman under the court’s original jurisdiction. Osman alleges that Wesley Girls enforces policies that bar Muslim students from observing religious duties such as fasting and prayer and compels them to participate in Methodist religious activities. He contends that this conduct amounts to systemic abuse of rights and discrimination on the basis of religion.

Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine submitted an official response dismissing claims of discrimination. He argued that the Methodist founded institution retains the right to implement rules aligned with its Christian mission, even when those rules limit certain religious practices. The Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Gabriel Scott Pawmang, expressed concern that the amended statement did not address the core factual claims and ruled that the Board of Governors of Wesley Girls School must respond directly to the allegations within 14 days.

The Muslim Peace and Reconciliation Committee under the office of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam called on all Muslims to remain calm while the issue of religious intolerance at Wesley Girls unfolds at the courts. A statement signed by Usraz Burhanu Deen Babal, issued in Kumasi on Thursday, said the Committee had taken note of the court verdict ordering Wesley Girls School to respond to the lawsuit. It urged fellow Muslims to respect the rule of law and the decisions of the courts.

The controversy has generated widespread public discussions on religious rights, school administration autonomy and constitutional freedoms in Ghana’s education sector. The case forces Ghana to confront whether publicly funded institutions can continue to suppress religious expression of minority groups under the guise of tradition. The outcome of the Supreme Court proceedings is expected to have significant implications for religious accommodation policies across Ghana’s mission school system.