Wesley Girls Brouhaha: Ghanaians should pause for reflections on religio-political illusions — Jacob Osei Yeboah writes

First and foremost, as a Christian, I was born and raised at yalewa Zongo, a typical Muslim dominant community in Kumasi within Zongo police station’s enclave.

Multiparty/partisan democracy as I keep on asserting, is oxymoronic. It makes us lose our humanity, and we begin to believe in illusions under the matrix of control of neocolonialists parading themselves as NPP-NDC politicians. It is strongly perceived by many Ghanaians that the political class across the divide is allegedly trading Ghana with agents of Islamic extremists and LGBTQI+ community in exchange for juicy financial packages and incentives. who are alleged to have received huge financial benefits to promote LGBTQ and extremists’ Islamic religion in Ghana way before 2010 when I began my political mission in Ghana.

In 2011, I called the bluff of the UK Minister of Africa Development, Stephen O’briel’s sanction threat to Ghana on LGBTQ and the late former President Mills also took on the former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron on LGBTQ. In 2022, the nation united to help pass the Bill on LGBTQ to break the illusions.

The nation should not be oblivious to the fact that the Islamic Extremists’ agenda was first manifested in 2012 by the then vice president, John Mahama, who is also the current president in 2025. The Wesley Girl’s is only a conduit to create the illusions of control of Islamic Extremists’ agenda in Ghana. I took my time to espouse the interrelatedness of religion, government, and nation building to the late President Mills, forewarning the statement from Vice President Mahama and the ramifications that such agenda can wrought on Ghanaians. The link is below with some excerpts reproduce in this Epistle of LGBTQ and ISLAMIC EXTREMISTS’ AGENDA in Ghana. https://www.modernghana.com/news/392282/open-letter-to-he-prof-mills-by-joy2012-on-religion-gove.amp

The illusions that should be melted away for clarity to everyone is that in the manipulative deep darkness of partisan/multiparty democracy, the “God” of the members is their respective parties whose choice and decisions must be obeyed without questioning or be booted out as a member of the party to go against such obscure agenda unbeknown by most members. So, the Presidential Aspirants are only a tool to execute the dictates of their “God.”

I throw a challenge to President Mahama, former President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Presidential Candidate of NPP in 2024 elections, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to refute the allegation that the political divide of NPP-NDC has NOT RECEIVED FINANCIAL HUGE PACKAGES TO PROMOTE LGBTQ and ISLAMIC EXTREMISTS AGENDA IN GHANA

If the allegation is not a fact, what has changed in the worship of Christians and Muslims from the 1970s that warrants this oxymoronic national discourse of Ghanaian students who just want to acquire knowledge and skills toward human capital development and future building of this Country?

We don’t even understand the thesis and anti-thesis of Christianity and Islam, which are part of the Abrahamic religion.

We’ve grown up in Zongo with one cardinal ethos, RESPECT THE HUMANITY OF EVERYONE.

I attended Yaa Asantewaa LA Primary, closer to Anglican Primary and Asem Boys enclave, and all these schools have Muslims enrolment. We go to church, and we can do “Salah”(Muslim Prayers) at the same time. We have some Christians who were born by Muslim parents and some Muslims too who were born by Christian parents.

Muslims have been enrolled in SHS of christians missionaries schools even before some were born, with no emphasis on Islam identifications such as hajib, etc. Does Hajib identification make someone a transformed person?

Are we not witnessing scandals from Christians and Muslims in this nation with religious clouts from the National Signals Bureau (NSB), NPA, Buffer Stock, etc. and former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who quotes Bible in budget deliveries than Archbishops?

What’s the importance of religious emphasis in nation-building when adherents can not demonstrate transformed national characters in nation-building? Unlike how true Christianity has helped develop most Western nations and true Islam has helped build UAE and other Islamic nations.

True and genuine Christians and Muslims do not emphasise religious rituals but the SPIRITUALITY of the individual. God is a Spirit, and we must worship Him in spirit and in Truth.

When I started my Presidential mission in 2010, it was a Christian lady who took me to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu in his bedroom, and I also took along with me, a Muslim Scholar, who is my friend, he confessed to me that as a Muslim, he has never gotten the opportunity to be such closer to the National Chief Imam.

The National Chief Imam takes her as the daughter, a Christian, and National Chief Imam is not bordered to convert her to Islam. Spirituality transcends religiosity.

As Christian, I’ve been constantly discussing with my Muslim friends how politicians and neocolonialists Muslims were making money out of Hajj against innocent Muslims instead of using it for the benefit of Muslims and Muslim communities’ development across the country.

We saw this current national discourse on “Religioupolitics” across schools coming in 2012, and I personally wrote a letter to the late Prez. Prof. Mills when the then vice President John Mahama made the statement on this discourse in 2012. I took my time to forewarned and bring my little knowledge of how religion, government, and nation-building interrelatedness.

God, in His infinite wisdom, has resolved this issue now with Free SHS. Luckily, President Mahama is implementing the FSHS rightly in 2025 and righteously extending FSHS to private schools and students.

However, it is very important that we allow the missionaries schools to use their moral ethos to develop their students by managing their schools. If you don’t want to respect a religion that has built schools that you want to attend, don’t choose that school.

The government should give the management of Missionaries Schools back to the Churches.

All religions with their different denominations can equally build schools as part of their broader corporate social responsibility(CSR) and corporate social investment(CSI) to enlighten their respective children in line with Ghana’s constitution 1992 dictates.

The current Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrissu, who always comes out as level-headed, has goofed terribly with his statement in parliament on the religious rituals of students in line with Wesley Girls discourse. I don’t blame him because the illusions gripping of religion is more powerful than that of politics where he plays as a neocolonialist master to Ghanaians and a “lame dog” barking the words of their “God” in the matrix of controls of oxymoronic partisan democracy.

When the veil of religious illusions is melted away the nation will come to the consciousness of the oxymoronic nature of partisan democracy to the reality of what makes us human, so we stop the potential drive of crude religiosity in the Ghanaian context.

It is amazing if not for the fact of illusions creation for the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrissu, to advance the same arguments and constitutional rights that the LGBTQ community advanced against the LGBTQ Bill as being espoused by some ignorant Muslims on the Wesley Girls saga.

One may ask what roles Religion and Government play complementarily to ensure nation-building?

Religiosity in the Ghanaian multi-ethnic society largely has a lot to do with the contradictions entailed in the dynamics of trust and deception, good and bad governance, mass indiscipline, mediocrity justice and injustices.

If the beliefs that knit together practitioners of any religion are not existentially relevant, intellectually stimulating, and socially refreshing, leading to the ultimate transformation of the nation, all efforts will be a waste of time and human resources. Thus, the strengian definition (Religion is a process of ultimate transformation of individuals and societies) makes the Abrahamic traditions (Christianity and Islam in particular) very relevant in Ghana’s development and overall nation building.

The values, beliefs, and moral prescriptions are very dear to the hearts of religious practitioners, yet they may not be of significant if they are not translated into the processes of ultimate transformation in society.

Religion and governance both accentuate the same basic principles of a just society, peaceful and authentic co-existence of a people in unity but with diversified views of the same object of nation building.

It is of great concern that, intolerance and disrespect coupled with disturbances within either the religious or governance pillars, respectively or worse off if such disturbances are concurrently happening in both pillars of nation-building, can wrought an incalculable tendency to crumple down the whole nation with high consequences of human lives and properties.

Nigeria our next neighbour finds itself with such Tsunami shocks to its religious and governmental foundations and Ghanaian politicians must avoid any form of greediness to capitalise on poverty to wrought similar havoc towards building our nation at the speed of tortoise.

On one hand, the Abrahamic religions of Christianity, and Islam in Ghana have, therefore, established schools with the view to nurturing good citizen through moral codes and rituals towards the appreciation of general knowledge and sciences for nation building.

The government, on the other hand, has also established schools that can also cater for the same purposes for the citizenry, including traditional religionists and atheists.

How practically possible should the government of Ghana partner with these religious bodies whose beliefs and activities have ensured the establishment of these Senior High Schools or tertiary institutions across the country?

More importantly, these religious bodies can also realise their objectives so that the constitutional right of freedom to practice any religion and to manifest such practice is not trampled upon.

Can we also justify the fact of the constitutional provision (for religious rights) to go into the assembly of another religious congregation to practice one’s religious rituals because there is freedom of worship in Ghana?

Yes, there is freedom of worship, but we should not also forget about the freedom of the association. With the context of missionary schools, Freedom of Association should take precedence over Freedom of Worship.

There is the law, but common sense mostly prevails in the application of the law in the context of specific circumstances. That is why, as a nation, we need to carefully draft the right mix, the circumstance and application of the law within the proper context in order not to create a situation whereby the minority faith would be threatening the survival of the moral values and principles of the majority faith in Ghana especially across schools owned by the Missions. We also need to appreciate the context that government assistance to schools owned by churches can qualify the state as full ownership of these assisted schools.

it is improper for the government of Ghana to assume moral authority or pretend to have all the answers to all challenges affecting the educational systems and architecture in Ghana.

The moral code and authority are located in the religious domain and not with the politicians, but the application of these codes must be translated into our national governance processes and systems.

It is the application of religion, its influence, and connectivity of establishing strong and just institutional systems that we can build a nation that each one of us can be proud of.

The strongly perception by many Ghanaians that the political class across the divide (NPP-NDC) trading Ghana with agents of Islamic extremists and LGBTQI+ community in exchange for juicy financial packages and incentives should not blind our new colonial masters of NPP-NDC of the ramifications of such greed in Ghana.

The government will equally humble itself to assume the trusted agency role mandate given by the electorates so as to correct its leadership role ambiguity for consensus and accelerated nation building.

The response by the Methodist Church Ghana, as the proprietor of Wesley Girls schools and the various calls by the Catholic Bishop Conference, Christian Council, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Anglican Primate, Advocates for Christ Ghana and various bodies and individuals are great pointers on genuine Muslims to decipher the illusions to apply the same principles used fight the LGBTQ on the Wesley Girls saga for clarity.

Political parties (UGCC, CPP, UP. PP, PNP) can become irrelevant or transmutate into another form with time, but Ghana will remain the same. Just as the LGBTQ has been dealt with, any religious extremists’ agenda will be dead on arrival on Ghana so that Ghana can be a beacon of hope and an oasis humanity consciousness for authentic coexistence for human development.

Issued by : Jacob Osei Yeboah(JOY2012, The next President of Ghana)