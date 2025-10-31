Wendy Shay’s “Ready” album crosses 10M mark in a week on Audiomack

“Ready” might be a week old, but it is already breaking the internet. The album has officially surpassed 10 million streams on Audiomack and is on track to smash the charts. Listen here: https://onerpm.link/wendy-ready

It turns out “Ready” was beyond a mere title; it was a prophecy that came dressed up for success. The album’s chart-topping energy has manifested into big numbers in a short period of time, with bangers like ‘Black Coffee,’ ‘Don’t Be Silly’ featuring Itz Tiffany, ‘Apology’ featuring Jamaica’s Mavado, and more giving fans a musical feast.

But “Ready” isn’t just dropping hits–it is also dropping the bag! Wendy Shay upped the ante on her socials with the announcement of a surprise $5,000 cash prize. The ShayGang leader invites fans to get creative and turn ‘Black Coffee’ (track #2 on the album) into the fitting viral moment it was made for.

“$5000 for who is able to create a beautiful Challenge to this song. The top 3 best videos with Engagements gets, $3000, $1500 and $500 each. Let’s see some creativity 🔥. Tag me in your post #Blackcoffeechallenge,” Wendy Shay urged her millions of followers. The post came with a brief video of her and her new protege, Tracy Shay, dancing to the song.

“Ready” was released on October 24 as the fourth studio album of the multiple award-winning artist. The 13-track project is fueled by an exhilarating sense of boldness and self-acceptance, embracing themes of defiance, love, and growth. It features a lineup of artists, including Mavado, Olivetheboy, Itz Tiffany, Nigyboy, and more, boasting recent singles like ‘Crazy Love’ and ‘Too Late – 2.0’ in its track list.