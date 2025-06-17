Wendy Shay turns Father’s Day into a call for support and love

While sweet and touching tributes flooded social media for Father’s Day, Wendy Shay’s candid post rose above the rest as unforgettable, resonating beyond the special occasion and proving why fans love the superstar.

Like many others, the award-winning Afrobeats star was quick to express her appreciation for fathers nationwide. However, her message went beyond mere gratitude–it served as an opportunity for the ‘Too Late’ hitmaker to offer advice.

In a post to X, the singer shared with her million followers, “Before the day ends, I want to tell my ladies that if you are with a guy who is trying and grinding soo hard to build something or make ends meet, encourage them and don’t leave them and chase a wealthy man because their money is not your money.”

The post continued, “On this Father’s Day, I want to celebrate the good men out there who are also grinding and going out of their way to make it happen for their women. We appreciate you and we pray you reap the fruit of your labour.”

As expected, her post drew a wave of positive reactions, with some fans calling her a national treasure. Wendy Shay continues to ride her momentum with ‘Too Late (2.0),’ a remix of her hit song featuring Bedjine, Guchi, and Phina. Listen here: https://onerpm.link/toolate2