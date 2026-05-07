Wendy Shay Eyes TGMA Win After Personal Growth

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has revealed how years of personal struggle shaped her artistry as she pursues Artist of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

Speaking to broadcaster Kafui Dey in a recent interview, the musician traced her journey from losing her father at age two and relocating alone to Germany at fourteen, to weathering years of public criticism after launching her career in Ghana. She said those experiences pushed her toward deeper clarity about herself and a reduced need for external validation.

Wendy Shay now prioritises personal peace over public approval. She described herself as introspective by nature and increasingly selective about the people she keeps around her, a shift she credits to going through difficult seasons without flinching.

Her TGMA campaign carries strong commercial weight. Her song Too Late has surpassed 32 million views on YouTube, and her Shake Concert drew massive attendance. She received seven nominations at this year’s ceremony, a figure she found meaningful given that last year marked exactly seven years in the industry.

“I am in a better place than I used to be,” she said while reflecting on her career arc.

The singer also argued that a win would carry meaning beyond personal achievement, stating it could encourage more women to commit seriously to music.

Fellow artist Black Sherif publicly questioned why more people were not treating Wendy Shay as a genuine frontrunner for the top prize. She responded with gratitude, describing his comments as thoughtful and well considered.

Before committing fully to music, Wendy Shay trained as a nurse in Germany. She has consistently drawn a link between both careers, framing music as an extension of her desire to help and heal people.

The TGMAs ceremony remains one of the most anticipated events on Ghana’s entertainment calendar this year.