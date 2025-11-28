Wendy Shay Explains Why She Declined Drink at Palace

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has explained her recent visit to the Weija Palace and the circumstances that led to her declining a drink offered during the encounter.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, she said her decision to visit the palace was based on respect for traditional authority, especially because she had performed on the chief’s land multiple times.

I went to the palace because that was the third time I was doing a show on his land so I felt it was right for me to go and see him. I do believe everything has a head. There’s a leader and a head everywhere you find yourself so you need to give that respect, she said.

Her explanation followed public discussion about why she declined a drink offered by elders during the visit on Thursday, November 20, 2025. Wendy Shay clarified that the issue had nothing to do with disrespect but was based strictly on medical advice.

What was offered to me wasn’t water. I think it was Schnapp and I had taken medicine. I wasn’t supposed to take in alcohol or anything alcoholic due to the medication I was on, she explained. It wasn’t as if I was disrespecting them and I really respect traditions. Because I had a show coming up, I needed to be fit, that’s why my doctor instructed me not to take alcohol.

The Too Late hitmaker added that her doctor strictly instructed her not to even let alcohol on her tongue, which was why she rejected the offering. My doctor strictly instructed me not to even let alcohol on my tongue that’s why I rejected it, she emphasized.

The singer visited Nii Ayi Okufobour, the traditional leader of Weija, to seek permission and protection for her annual Shay Concert scheduled for Saturday, November 22, 2025, at West Hills Mall in Weija. Upon arriving at the palace, she was greeted by members of the traditional household, including an oracle, who performed a cultural display and recited incantations to officially welcome her.

During the ritual, the oracle offered Wendy a small cup of drink believed to be palm wine. However, the singer appeared uncomfortable and declined the offering, despite encouragement from those around her to take a sip. She consistently nodded her head in disapproval before the oracle poured the wine as libation. He later held the musician’s hand and performed a traditional rite three times before she and her team could proceed to meet the traditional leaders.

Footage of the interaction sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some viewers questioning whether the singer had intentionally snubbed the traditional offering. Others expressed understanding for her position, noting that health considerations should take precedence over ceremonial expectations.

She also addressed speculation about her attitude, stressing that her personality and her work do not align with claims of arrogance. I’m not arrogant at all. Everyone knows I’m so welcoming and friendly. The job I do comes with me being welcoming and allowing people to get close to me so if I’m arrogant, I wouldn’t be able to do it, she added.

Wendy Shay is also a trained nurse, which informs her understanding of the implications of mixing medication with alcohol. I respect tradition, so I wouldn’t snub or disrespect the elders and their customs. I didn’t know I would be offered anything to ingest, but everyone knows I am not self conceited. I’m also a nurse, so I know the implications of mixing drugs with alcohol, she said in a subsequent clarification.

The Shay Concert 2025 proceeded as scheduled on Saturday, November 22, drawing an estimated 100,000 fans to West Hills Mall. The free event, sponsored by Hisense Ghana and The Luckiest Africa, featured performances from some of Ghana’s top artists, including Shatta Wale, Medikal, KiDi, Showboy, Kelvyn Boy, Olivetheboy, Lasmid, Sister Afia, Amerado, Kofi Mole, and Akiyana.

Fans packed the mall grounds from early evening, creating an electric atmosphere that intensified as each performer took the stage. Wendy Shay delivered a setlist packed with hits from her recently released fourth studio album Ready, which continues gaining traction on streaming platforms.

The concert marked a successful conclusion to what has been a standout year for the Afrobeats and Afropop artist. The massive turnout demonstrated the continued appeal of free concerts in Ghana’s entertainment industry, particularly when headlined by popular artists with strong fan bases.

Before the concert, Wendy Shay embarked on a street campaign in Kasoa and surrounding areas to promote the event. During the campaign, she distributed mobile phones to residents, drawing enthusiastic responses from the community. In one instance, she threw boxes of phones at a passing commercial vehicle, prompting the driver to park the vehicle filled with passengers to scramble for the phones.

A woman at the Kasoa New Market who received one of the phones expressed her gratitude, saying God should bless her and make her the president of Ghana. She should become Ghana’s first female president because of her kindness.

The Shay Concert has become an annual tradition, with previous editions also drawing substantial crowds to various venues across Accra. The 2025 edition at West Hills Mall represents the largest gathering to date, cementing the event’s position as a major fixture on Ghana’s entertainment calendar.

Wendy Shay gained prominence after signing with RuffTown Records, though she has since moved on from that label. Her career trajectory has included multiple hit singles, awards, and recognition as one of Ghana’s leading female artists in the Afrobeats and Afropop genres.