Wendy Shay Draws Over One Hundred Thousand Fans to West Hills Mall

The Shay Concert 2025, headlined by Ghanaian music sensation Wendy Shay, drew an estimated 100,000 fans to West Hills Mall in Weija on Saturday, November 22, creating one of the largest entertainment gatherings at the venue in recent memory.

The free event featured performances from some of Ghana’s top artists, including Shatta Wale, Medikal, KiDi, Showboy, Kelvyn Boy, Olivetheboy, Lasmid, Sister Afia, Amerado, Kofi Mole, and Akiyana. Fans packed the mall grounds from early evening, creating an electric atmosphere that intensified as each performer took the stage.

Wendy Shay, known for her bold stage presence and energetic performances, delivered a setlist packed with hits from her recently released fourth studio album “Ready,” which continues gaining traction on streaming platforms. The concert marked a successful conclusion to what has been a standout year for the Afrobeats and Afropop artist.

The evening’s biggest highlight came when Wendy Shay made her grand entrance seated regally on a golden chair, a dramatic arrival that sent fans into a frenzy. Later in the show, she descended onto the stage to start the second act, unleashing screams of excitement from the crowd gathered at the mall’s forecourt.

The audience sang along word for word as Wendy Shay performed back to back hits and brought out surprise collaborations with fellow performers throughout the night. The synergy between the headline act and supporting artists created seamless transitions and maintained high energy levels from opening acts through the final performance.

Shatta Wale, one of Ghana’s most awarded dancehall stars, thrilled the audience with an electrifying performance. The artist got the crowd vibing to his hit songs dating back to 2016, with fans whipping out their phones to capture moments as the “Ayoo” hitmaker commanded the stage.

Social media platforms buzzed with the same enthusiasm demonstrated at the venue. Attendees flooded timelines with video clips, photos, and reactions throughout the night, ensuring those who couldn’t attend experienced the concert virtually through user generated content spreading across multiple platforms.

Beyond performances, Wendy Shay rewarded fans through giveaways. One lucky attendee won a 58 inch 4K Hisense television through random selection on stage, adding to the excitement of the evening. The television giveaway represented part of the artist’s broader commitment to engaging directly with her fan base.

The concert was sponsored by Hisense Ghana and The Luckiest Africa, partnerships that enabled the event to remain free for all attendees. This accessibility contributed significantly to the massive turnout, as fans from across Greater Accra and beyond converged on the Weija location.

Leading up to the Saturday concert, Wendy Shay engaged in extensive community outreach across the Weija Kasoa area. On Thursday, November 20, she visited Kasoa Market where she donated 25,000 cedis to support 50 women traders, distributing cash gifts and mobile phones that triggered emotional reactions from beneficiaries.

The market visit followed a courtesy call on traditional authorities in Kasoa, where Wendy Shay paid homage to the chief and elders. Her arrival caused a stir among traders and shoppers, with hundreds crowding around to welcome her. Videos from the outreach went viral online, with many praising the singer’s efforts to uplift communities.

That same day, Wendy Shay and her entourage paid a courtesy call to the Weija Palace, meeting with traditional leader Nii Ayi Okufobour to seek permission and blessings before the show. The visit included interactions with members of the traditional household, though an awkward moment occurred when she declined a traditional palm wine offering from an oracle at the palace entrance.

The singer, who looked uncomfortable during the traditional rite, consistently nodded her head in disapproval before the oracle poured the wine as libation. He later held the musician’s hand and performed a traditional rite three times before she and her team could proceed to meet the traditional leaders. Footage of the interaction sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh, speaking ahead of the concert, shared expectations for the event. He anticipated a well arranged concert given the extensive preparations, emphasizing the need to ensure the event was safely held with amazing performances to cap the wonderful year Wendy Shay has had.

The concert comes after a successful year for Wendy Shay, whose fourth studio album “Ready” has performed strongly across streaming platforms. The album features multiple collaborations and showcases the artist’s evolution in sound and production quality since her emergence on Ghana’s music scene.

Wendy Shay gained prominence after signing with RuffTown Records, though she has since moved on from that label. Her career trajectory has included multiple hit singles, awards, and recognition as one of Ghana’s leading female artists in the Afrobeats and Afropop genres.

The Shay Concert has become an annual tradition, with previous editions also drawing substantial crowds to various venues across Accra. The 2025 edition at West Hills Mall represents the largest gathering to date, cementing the event’s position as a major fixture on Ghana’s entertainment calendar.

The massive turnout demonstrates the continued appeal of free concerts in Ghana’s entertainment industry, particularly when headlined by popular artists with strong fan bases. The success also highlights the viability of shopping mall venues for large scale outdoor entertainment events, with West Hills Mall’s forecourt proving capable of accommodating the substantial crowd.

For Wendy Shay, the concert reinforces her status as a major draw in Ghana’s music industry. Her ability to attract over 100,000 fans to a single event places her among the elite tier of Ghanaian artists capable of mobilizing such large audiences.

The combination of a strong supporting lineup, strategic community engagement in the days leading up to the event, and extensive social media promotion contributed to the concert’s success. The free admission model, supported by corporate sponsorship, removed financial barriers that might have limited attendance.

The Shay Concert 2025’s success sets a high bar for future editions and demonstrates the growing scale of entertainment events in Ghana. As the country’s music industry continues expanding, events capable of drawing six figure crowds signal the sector’s maturation and commercial viability.