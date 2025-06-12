Wenchi Authorities Endorse Cashew Training as Catalyst for Agricultural Growth

Local leaders in Wenchi have championed the Master Training Programme (MTP) on cashew value chain development as a pivotal initiative for transforming the region’s agricultural sector.

During a field visit to the Wenchi Agricultural Research Station, participants gained hands-on experience in advanced techniques like softwood grafting and pest management, complementing classroom sessions from the program’s 19th edition.

Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive Gloria Opoku Gyamfi emphasized the program’s alignment with national agricultural industrialization goals, stating, “This training bridges theory and practice to empower stakeholders across the cashew sector.” The initiative, supported by the African Cashew Alliance and funded by international partners including the EU, aims to enhance productivity and sustainability in cashew cultivation. Traditional leaders pledged to safeguard the research station’s lands, envisioning it as a regional hub for agricultural innovation.

The MTP’s comprehensive approach addresses the full cashew value chain, reflecting Ghana’s strategic push to capitalize on tree crop potential. With cashew exports generating over $300 million annually, such capacity-building efforts could strengthen Ghana’s position in global markets while boosting rural livelihoods.