Weezy Empire Demands GH¢1m from TV Station

Film production company Weezy Empire has issued a cease-and-desist notice to Abrempong TV, demanding GH¢1 million in damages for allegedly broadcasting its award-winning movie without authorization. The legal action centers on unauthorized broadcasts of “A Country Called Ghana,” starring popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as LilWin.

In a letter dated September 2, 2025, and signed by Enoch Sebastian Owusu of Nexlaw Attorneys, Weezy Empire accused the Nsawam-based television station of airing the film multiple times without authorization, license, or consent. The company describes the broadcasts as “a blatant infringement” of its copyright under Ghanaian law.

The legal notice alleges that the unauthorized broadcast has caused “substantial commercial loss and damage” to the company’s intellectual property rights. Weezy Empire is seeking compensation equivalent to approximately US$75,000 at current exchange rates for the alleged copyright violation.

The film at the center of the dispute represents a significant commercial success for Weezy Empire. “A Country Called Ghana” had its cinema premiere at Silverbird Cinemas across Ghana and Nigeria on February 28, 2025, following recognition as an award-winning production. The movie gained international recognition with a nomination at the 2024 African Film Festival in New Zealand, representing Ghana as the only Ghanaian film in the competition.

Directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, the comedy-history film follows a foreigner led by Nigerians who enters a small Ghanaian village intending to steal something precious. The production features an ensemble cast including Richmond Addo, Michael Afranie, Sekyere Amankwah, and Isaac Amissah alongside LilWin.

Weezy Empire’s legal representatives have given Abrempong TV a 14-day ultimatum to comply with their demands. The cease-and-desist notice explicitly states: “You cease any further broadcast of the subject movie or any of our client’s productions without its consent.” Failure to comply within the specified timeframe will result in formal legal proceedings to recover damages and litigation costs.

The case highlights broader issues surrounding intellectual property protection in Ghana’s growing entertainment industry. Copyright infringement remains a persistent challenge for local filmmakers and production companies, who often struggle to control unauthorized distribution of their content across various media platforms.

Abrempong TV operates as a local broadcaster in Nsawam, serving the Greater Accra Region. The station has not yet publicly responded to the legal notice or provided comment on the allegations. Industry observers note that such disputes between content creators and broadcasters have become increasingly common as Ghana’s film industry expands.

The unauthorized broadcast allegation comes at a time when “A Country Called Ghana” continues to generate commercial revenue through legitimate distribution channels. The film’s availability on streaming platforms and continued cinema screenings make unauthorized broadcasts particularly damaging to the production company’s revenue streams.

Weezy Empire, led by LilWin as CEO, has invested significantly in professional film production and international marketing. The company’s approach to protecting its intellectual property through legal action reflects the increasing professionalization of Ghana’s entertainment industry and creators’ growing awareness of their rights.

The legal precedent set by this case could influence how similar disputes are handled in Ghana’s broadcasting sector. Television stations may need to strengthen their content licensing procedures to avoid costly copyright infringement claims from production companies.

Industry experts suggest that clearer licensing frameworks between content creators and broadcasters could prevent such disputes. The National Communications Authority, which regulates broadcasting in Ghana, has previously emphasized the importance of proper content licensing agreements.

The timing of the legal action coincides with increased scrutiny of broadcasting practices across Ghana’s media landscape. Recent regulatory changes have emphasized compliance with licensing requirements and intellectual property protection measures.

For Weezy Empire, the lawsuit represents efforts to protect significant investments in quality film production. The company’s willingness to pursue legal remedies demonstrates the commercial value it places on properly licensed content distribution.

The case will likely proceed to Ghana’s commercial courts if Abrempong TV fails to respond satisfactorily within the 14-day deadline. Legal experts note that copyright infringement cases in Ghana’s courts have generally favored content creators when unauthorized usage is clearly established.