Weekend Warriors: Your Essential Accra Events Guide

Accra’s creative energy reaches fever pitch this weekend as the Chalewote Street Art Festival wraps up its celebration of African innovation and artistic expression.

The festival’s grand finale promises street exhibitions, community murals, and live music across multiple venues, with Christianborg Castle and Black Star Square serving as primary hubs.

Sunday brings the Gbagbasete Procession, an event organizers describe as both celebration and cultural resistance. The procession explores themes of historical knowledge, futuristic possibilities, and alternative realities through visual aesthetics and experimental technology. It’s designed to challenge conventional narratives while celebrating marginalized voices.

Food lovers shouldn’t miss Saturday’s Onga Jollof Battle at La Palm Royal Beach. Six West African countries will compete for the title of best jollof rice, with free samples, drinks, and entertainment included. The friendly rivalry over West Africa’s most beloved dish promises both culinary excellence and cultural pride.

Music enthusiasts have multiple options throughout the weekend. Sunday afternoon features Only Bella Vibez at Afrikana Bar, mixing Afrohouse and Afrobeat sounds. Later that evening, Sundown at Kokrobite Oasis offers a different Sunday escape with DJ sets from Chichi and BIGL.

Theater fans can catch George Quaye’s adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s “Death and the King’s Horseman” at the National Theatre. The production runs through August 31 with performances at 4 PM and 8 PM, exploring conflicts between traditional and contemporary cultural practices.

The cultural calendar extends beyond the weekend with regular weekly programming. Acoustic Monday at Zen Garden in Labone provides soothing live music alongside quality food. Tuesday brings Palm Wine Music with the Kwanpa Band, featuring back-to-back highlife performances from one of the city’s most respected groups.

Jazz lovers should mark Wednesday evenings, with Jazzy Wednesdays at Exhale Lounge in East Legon and live performances by The Lipstick Queens at +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in North Ridge. The dual options ensure quality jazz experiences across different parts of the city.

For those seeking escape from urban life, weekend camping at Akropong Akuapem offers nature immersion for creatives and adventurers. The Woodland Camping experience runs from Friday through Sunday, promoting digital detox and natural connection.

Literary enthusiasts have two upcoming opportunities. Friday morning brings “Read To Save The Environment” at the National Theatre, examining reading’s role in addressing social issues. August 31 features Literary Sunday at ZOY Gardens, honoring media icon Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng.

The Gbawe Street Art Festival launches Monday, running through September 1 as a cultural revival celebration. Meanwhile, September 1 offers an Akosombo day tour for those wanting to “escape the concrete fever” with nature, food, and photography.