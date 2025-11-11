Weather Downdraft Caused August Helicopter Crash Says Investigation

A sudden downdraft amid severe weather conditions caused Ghana’s August 6, 2025 military helicopter crash that killed eight people including two cabinet ministers, investigators revealed Tuesday during presentation of the final report in Accra. Captain Paul Fordjour, Aircraft Accident Investigator and Head of Investigations at the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB Ghana), said the Z-9EH utility helicopter operated by the Ghana Air Force was airworthy but lacked modern safety systems that could have helped pilots avoid the fatal descent.

The Z-9 helicopter with tail number GHF 631 went off radar on the morning of August 6, 2025 while flying from Accra to Obuasi before crashing in the Dampia Range Forest Reserve near Antoakrom in the Amansie West District. The aircraft departed Accra at approximately 9:12 a.m. for Obuasi on an anti-illegal mining operation but lost radar contact before the crash. All three crew members and five passengers on board lost their lives.

Captain Fordjour explained that weather conditions on the morning of August 6 were extremely poor, with low clouds and fog reducing visibility to as little as 200 meters in some areas, forcing pilots to adjust their altitude repeatedly in an attempt to avoid dense clouds and maintain visual contact with the ground. The flight was being conducted under Visual Flight Rules (VFR), which relied on the pilots’ ability to see the terrain for navigation, but worsening weather made this difficult, increasing the risk as the aircraft crossed hilly and forested areas.

At approximately 9:56 a.m., the helicopter was engulfed in thick cloud, forcing the crew to transition from visual to Instrument Flight Rules (IFR). The cockpit voice recorder captured a moment where the crew noted they could see high ground below and believed they had cleared it, but moments later, without warning, the aircraft lost altitude. At 9:58 a.m., the helicopter struck a forested hillside just 6.5 miles from its destination.

Captain Fordjour stated that the loss of altitude without any change in power or pitch attitude is consistent with downdrafts associated with changing environmental conditions over high terrain. The investigation found no evidence of mechanical fault, human error, or medical impairment, and pilots were calm, prepared, and professional during pre-flight checks and were fully qualified under both Ghana Air Force and international standards.

The helicopter had undergone all necessary checks and was declared fit for flight before takeoff. The aircraft joined the Ghana Air Force in 2015 after being manufactured in 2012 and had reached its 10-year service threshold in May 2025, but the Air Force requested a 90-day extension from the manufacturer which was granted, allowing the aircraft to remain operational until August 18, 2025.

While the aircraft was serviceable, it lacked some modern safety features such as the Helicopter Terrain Awareness System, Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System, and autopilot controls. These systems could have improved the pilots’ situational awareness and reduced their workload during difficult weather conditions, as their absence increased the workload on the crew who had to manually fly the aircraft throughout the flight.

The victims included Minister for Defence Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru, and National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Vice Chairman among others. President John Dramani Mahama directed that a full investigation be conducted to determine the cause of the accident and recommend measures to prevent future occurrences.

A 30-day investigation board chaired by National Security Coordinator Abdul-Osman Razak and supported by technical advisers from the United States Air Force was set up to determine the causes and circumstances leading to the crash. The team reviewed maintenance records, pilot logs, and weather data from the Ghana Meteorological Agency, and interviewed engineers, colleagues, and families of the crew.

Captain Fordjour commended emergency teams, describing the response as timely, noting first responders reached the crash site within two hours despite heavy rain, poor visibility, and steep terrain. The crew was well-rested before the mission, having had over 24 hours of rest prior to the flight, and had operated within their flight hour limits as set by the Ghana Air Force.

The inquiry exposed weaknesses in the country’s aviation system including inadequate real-time weather services, limited simulator training, and the absence of flight-tracking and data-monitoring systems. The committee recommended that government acquire modern aircraft fitted with terrain avoidance warning systems and advanced navigation technology, install voice recorders and audiovisual-capable flight data recorders on all aircraft, invest in certified simulators and recurrent pilot training, develop en-route navigational aids especially for remote operational routes, establish a flight data monitoring and tracking system, and modernise ground support equipment.

Captain Fordjour expressed appreciation to the National Security Secretariat, United States and Chinese partners, and the AIB Ghana team for their technical and logistical support throughout the investigation. “Our goal is to turn this tragic event into lessons that will make aviation in Ghana safer,” Captain Fordjour said.

The report was presented to the National Security Council on Monday before the public briefing on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The investigative committee’s work involved collaboration with the Ghana Air Force, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), National Security, and international aviation experts.