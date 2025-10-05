Wealthy Nations Could Save US$28 Billion Yearly by Cutting Processed Meat Consumption

Reducing processed meat consumption by 30% across high income countries could unlock 28 billion dollars annually in healthcare savings, enough to fund salaries for over 374,000 nurses, according to new analysis from Zero Carbon Analytics. The research examined healthcare costs in the United States, much of Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

The study found that even a 10% reduction in disease burden from processed meat could free up an estimated 9 billion dollars yearly, funding nearly 130,000 additional hospital nurses based on average nursing salaries in each country. For red meat, a 10% decline in disease burden could divert approximately 6.3 billion dollars annually, enough to employ over 86,000 nurses. A 30% reduction could redirect nearly 19 billion dollars, funding more than 260,000 nursing positions.

Dr. Chris Van Tulleken, Professor of Global Health and Infection at University College London, framed the findings starkly: “Our diets are failing us and our healthcare systems. Red and processed meat heavy diets are driving disease and draining health budgets, yet the industry continues to shape policy and marketing in its own interests. We’ve seen this before from the likes of tobacco, alcohol and sugar and it’s proven that prevention saves lives and money.”

The analysis provides insights into how much wealthy countries spend attempting to manage, but not eliminate, disease burdens linked to meat consumption. Switzerland emerges as the highest spender, paying up to 99,000 dollars in treatment and screening costs to prevent one year of healthy life lost due to diseases linked to processed meat, or 76,000 dollars for red meat. Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway follow closely.

High spending doesn’t guarantee better outcomes. The research found that despite the United States being among the highest spenders, Americans suffer worse disease burden from red and processed meat than citizens of many other high income nations with similar consumption levels. This reinforces evidence that dietary interventions to reduce meat consumption would likely offer more sustainable paths to better health outcomes than purely medical approaches.

Processed meats like sausages and deli meats, along with red meats such as beef, are strongly linked to elevated risks of cancer, Type II diabetes, kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease. According to the Global Burden of Disease study, processed meat was linked to 295,000 deaths and red meat to 334,000 deaths in 2021 alone. The study also found that processed and red meat consumption was responsible for 10.4 million and 9.6 million years of healthy life lost respectively, representing years that could have been lived free from diet related disease.

The World Health Organization classifies processed meat as carcinogenic to humans and red meat as probably carcinogenic. Yet consumption continues climbing globally. Global meat intake rose by almost 20% between 2002 and 2022. Processed meat consumption has grown even more steeply, by 152.8% between 1990 and 2018.

Dr. Lujain Alqodmani, Health Professional Networks Lead at Health Care Without Harm, emphasized the broader implications: “Rich countries pay a steep price for their addiction to red and processed meat. Nations with strong healthcare systems may absorb the impact of this overconsumption, but many others cannot, even after throwing money at the problem. And this is only the beginning, as meat consumption rises across middle and lower income countries, it threatens to take an even greater toll on human lives and economies worldwide as healthcare systems won’t be able to keep up.”

Evidence strongly supports prevention over treatment as the most cost effective approach. Studies have shown that treating disease linked to high salt diets is over 100 times more expensive than implementing salt reduction policies. Similar patterns likely apply to meat consumption.

In the United States alone, a 30% reduction in consumption of red and processed meat, roughly equivalent to eating six fewer rashers of bacon per person per week, could prevent over one million cases of Type II diabetes, almost 400,000 heart attacks or strokes, over 84,000 colorectal cancers, and more than 60,000 deaths over a ten year period. Comparable benefits could be achieved in Europe, where processed meat causes more than 1.8 million disability adjusted life years annually.

The analysis estimated potential healthcare savings by calculating each country’s disease burden caused by processed and red meat, then applying those proportions to national healthcare spending. The United States accounts for the largest potential savings, with a 30% reduction in processed meat consumption potentially freeing over 21 billion dollars. Germany follows at approximately 2.2 billion dollars, with the United Kingdom at 1.4 billion dollars.

For red meat, the United States could save 12.5 billion dollars annually from a 30% reduction, with Germany potentially saving 1.9 billion dollars and France over one billion dollars.

Dr. Alqodmani continued: “Make no mistake, red and processed meat consumption is fuelling a preventable health crisis, from rising rates of cancer to the mounting strain on hospitals and budgets. This is not about eliminating meat from our diets, but addressing the dangerous levels of overconsumption and driving systemic change that makes healthier choices the easier and cheaper choices.”

Zero Carbon Analytics proposes several policy recommendations including prioritizing prevention by reducing red and processed meat consumption, and implementing fiscal policies like taxes and marketing restrictions similar to those successfully applied to commodities like sugar or salt.

The research forms part of a wider series by Zero Carbon Analytics examining social costs of livestock and meat overconsumption on people and the planet. Zero Carbon Analytics is an international research group providing insights about climate change and the energy transition, with researchers specializing in energy systems, nature, land use, and climate science.

Whether governments will adopt recommended policies remains uncertain. Meat industries wield substantial political influence, and consumption patterns are deeply embedded in cultural practices. Previous attempts to implement meat taxes or other dietary interventions have faced significant resistance in many countries.

The economic argument for prevention may prove compelling to policymakers facing stretched healthcare budgets. Freeing billions of dollars annually could address nursing shortages, reduce wait times, improve facilities, or fund other health priorities. Whether that potential outweighs political challenges from industry lobbying and consumer resistance will determine if these findings translate into policy changes.