Weak Controls Leave Ghana’s Small Firms Open To Fraud

Small businesses lose more to fraud, as a share of revenue, than large ones, and a new global report ties most of it to weak internal controls.

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), in its 2026 Report to the Nations, studied 2,402 fraud cases across 143 countries worth more than $3.4 billion. The median loss came to $104,000 a case. More than half of all cases traced back to missing controls or to managers overriding the ones that existed.

Small firms carry that risk most heavily. They tend to run with fewer checks and little separation of duties, so one person often handles cash, records, and approvals at once. The report found that only 25 percent of small businesses keep a formal way for staff to report wrongdoing, against 85 percent of large ones. The ACFE called that gap “especially concerning, given the importance of tips in detecting fraud.” Tips uncover more cases than any other method, about 43 percent of them.

Much of Ghana’s small business sector fits that profile. Plenty of shops and service firms still keep paper ledgers or a patchwork of apps that do not talk to each other, which leaves owners to spot trouble late, if they spot it at all.

This is where automation earns its place. Accounting, inventory, payroll, and procurement software logs each transaction with a time stamp and a named user, so a sale or a stock adjustment can be traced rather than taken on trust. Access can be split as well, so no single worker moves a payment from request to release on their own.

Owners gain a live view too. Dashboards that follow sales, spending, and stock as they move shorten the gap between a problem and its discovery. The ACFE found that firms without a reporting channel lost a median $150,000, roughly half as much again as those with one, and took 17 months to notice.

Software on its own fixes nothing. Without staff training, redrawn routines, and a person answerable for the system, digital tools get ignored or worked around, the same way managers override a manual check.

Cost, thin technical skills, and low awareness still hold many Ghanaian firms back. But the case has moved past efficiency. For a small business, a basic digital control is also the cheapest guard against the quiet, steady theft that the figures say is far more common than most owners assume.