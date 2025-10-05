We were two damaged people – Daddy Freeze reflects on first marriage

Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has described his first marriage as a union between two people who were “too young and too damaged” to sustain the relationship, revealing painful details about a divorce that cost him access to his children for a decade.

Speaking on WithChude, hosted by media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, the 49 year old broadcaster admitted that he married at 24 primarily because his then girlfriend was pregnant, a decision he now recognizes as premature. His ex wife, identified as Opeyemi, was around 21 or 22 at the time.

“I married at 24. She was 22, 21 ish. So we were very young. We were very immature. We had no business getting married,” Daddy Freeze stated in the interview uploaded to YouTube on Saturday. When asked directly whether pregnancy influenced the marriage, he confirmed without hesitation. “She was pregnant. We were dating. If she wasn’t pregnant, I’m not sure I would have gotten married. So it was one of the factors that influenced the marriage.”

The controversial broadcaster, known for his critiques of Nigerian religious leaders, didn’t spare himself from blame when discussing what went wrong. He characterized both parties as damaged individuals bringing unresolved issues into the union, creating a toxic dynamic that eventually destroyed the relationship.

“It was two damaged people in a union. She also had trust issues. It’s not like I was a good person. It’s not like I was trustworthy. But out of ten crimes, I only committed four,” he admitted, suggesting that while he accepts responsibility for his failings, he felt unfairly blamed for problems he didn’t create.

Their incompatibility extended to conflict resolution styles, with both parties displaying stubbornness that prevented compromise. “She wasn’t quick to forget, quick to forgive, or quick to look away. She focused more on the bad sides of me. We were very immature about how we ended the marriage,” Daddy Freeze recalled, acknowledging that their youth contributed to poor decision making throughout the relationship and its dissolution.

The marriage’s breakdown eventually centered on their children’s welfare, creating a standoff that has lasted years. “She said, if I’m not going to pay school fees, I’m not going to see the kids. And I said, if I’m not going to see the kids, I’m not going to pay school fees,” he explained, describing what he called a “Monte Carlo situation” where neither party would back down.

This standoff has resulted in Daddy Freeze not seeing his children for approximately ten years, a situation that clearly pains him deeply. When Chude asked about the lengthy separation, the broadcaster confirmed it with visible emotion. “Yeah. I don’t understand it. How is that possible?” he said, expressing bewilderment at how circumstances led to such prolonged estrangement from his own children.

The divorce carried professional consequences beyond personal pain. “I lost a lot of jobs because of the divorce in my current marriage,” Daddy Freeze revealed, indicating that the scandal affected his broadcasting career at a time when Nigerian media outlets proved less tolerant of controversial personal circumstances among on air personalities.

He emphasized that violence never characterized his marriages. “I’ve never slapped my wife before. I’ve never beaten her. So it was tough for me. That means that the children must see you as a devil,” he stated, suggesting his ex wife portrayed him negatively to their children, contributing to the estrangement.

Daddy Freeze’s reflections included broader commentary about Nigerian society’s religious practices, tying personal struggles to systemic issues. “We don’t have the prosperity, but we have prosperity preachers. God is working in your pastor’s life. Is he working in yours? Christ is looking at Nigeria and cursing us the way he’s cursing the fig tree,” he declared, criticizing what he views as commercialized faith disconnected from genuine spiritual transformation.

These religious critiques have made Daddy Freeze controversial among Nigerian Christians, particularly those who support prosperity gospel teachings. His public challenges to prominent pastors and church practices have earned him both devoted followers who appreciate his boldness and fierce critics who view him as disrespectful toward religious authority.

The broadcaster admitted entering another relationship quickly after his first marriage ended, possibly preventing proper healing from the trauma. This pattern suggests emotional wounds carried forward into subsequent relationships, though he didn’t elaborate on how this affected his current marriage.

His current wife is Benedicta Elechi, though sources vary on details about their relationship timeline and when it officially began relative to his first marriage’s end. The confusion surrounding these details has fueled speculation and criticism from those who question the circumstances of their union.

The WithChude interview represents one of Daddy Freeze’s most vulnerable public moments. Known typically for confrontational rhetoric and provocative statements about religion and society, his candid admissions about personal failings and ongoing pain regarding his children reveal complexity beyond his controversial public persona.

Whether his openness about marital failures and parental estrangement will reshape public perception remains uncertain. Some viewers might see authentic accountability and growth, while others could view the revelations as confirmation of character flaws that justify criticism of his religious commentary.

The decade long separation from his children raises questions about Nigeria’s family court systems and enforcement of parental access rights. While Daddy Freeze frames the situation as mutual stubbornness, the practical reality of a father unable to see his children for years suggests possible legal or institutional failures beyond individual personalities.

His description of the custody standoff as a “Monte Carlo situation” references gambling dynamics where both parties keep raising stakes hoping the other will fold first. This framing suggests he recognizes the destructive irrationality of the pattern but felt unable to break it despite obvious costs to everyone involved, particularly the children.

The admission that he married primarily due to pregnancy rather than commitment reflects cultural pressures many Nigerian couples face. Unplanned pregnancies often lead to rushed marriages intended to legitimize children and preserve family honor, but these unions frequently lack the emotional foundation needed for lasting success.

Daddy Freeze’s story illustrates how early marriage, unresolved personal issues, and poor conflict resolution skills can create relationship failures that echo across decades. His ongoing inability to see his children demonstrates how parental conflicts, regardless of original justification, ultimately harm children most severely.

Whether he can eventually reconcile with his children depends partly on their willingness to engage once they reach adulthood and can make independent decisions about contact. The damage from prolonged absence may prove difficult to overcome, though not impossible if genuine efforts toward healing occur on all sides.