Wayamo Foundation Hosts Accountability Event at ICC Assembly

The Wayamo Foundation organized a significant side event during the 24th Assembly of States Parties (ASP) to the Rome Statute in The Hague, bringing together international justice advocates to address accountability for atrocity crimes in Sudan.

The event, held on 3 December 2025 at the World Forum Convention Center, focused on how civil society groups, United Nations mechanisms, and international courts are forming coalitions to confront ongoing crimes in Sudan. The Assembly itself runs from 1 to 6 December 2025.

Wayamo, an international non-governmental organisation specializing in accountability and justice issues, partnered with several organizations to host the discussion. The gathering occurred as the International Criminal Court (ICC) faces increased pressure and resource constraints globally.

Mame Mandiaye Niang, Deputy Prosecutor of the ICC, participated in the event and emphasized the importance of continued cooperation on Sudan and broader justice efforts across Africa. Niang, a Senegalese legal expert, was elected as Deputy Prosecutor in December 2021 and sworn in during March 2022.

Bettina Ambach, Director of the Wayamo Foundation, highlighted the need for creative approaches to expand opportunities for justice, noting that four ICC prosecutors attended the side event. She stressed that shrinking spaces for accountability require innovative solutions.

Mark Kersten, Senior Consultant at Wayamo and professor at the University of Fraser Valley, opened the discussion by stating that “in tough times we cannot do the work alone; it takes a village” when addressing crimes in Sudan. His remarks underscored the collaborative nature of modern accountability efforts.

Ikhlass Ahmed from the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) delivered a stark warning during her remarks, stating that “the next massacre may be planned right now” and calling for immediate accountability measures.

Other panelists included Charlotte Andrews-Briscoe from Global Legal Action Network, Nick Leddy from Legal Action Worldwide, Pubudu Sachithanandan from the ICC Office of the Prosecutor, and Mikel Delagrange from Wayamo. Delagrange emphasized the critical role of Sudanese documenters and the importance of ethical documentation as the foundation for accountability efforts.

The Assembly of States Parties, which serves as the management oversight and legislative body of the ICC, has increasingly emphasized multi-actor accountability coalitions as a strategy to maintain justice efforts in Sudan. This approach reflects recognition of geopolitical and resource constraints within the international justice system.

The 24th Assembly session includes 25 ministerial level speakers from member states, reflecting strong political support for the Court during a challenging period. Assembly President Päivi Kaukoranta emphasized the importance of solidarity with the Court and its officials.

The discussions at the side event centered on creative mechanisms to disrupt international crimes even during ongoing armed conflict. Participants explored how documentation efforts, legal creativity, and cooperation between different accountability mechanisms could narrow the impunity gap in Sudan.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment to strengthening the ICC and the Rome Statute framework, with particular focus on cooperation, procedural integrity, and protecting victims and witnesses. The discussions highlighted both the limitations and possibilities of international justice in situations of active conflict.