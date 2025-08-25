WatsUp TV Partner Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, to Host 7th Edition in New Jersey

The celebrated pan-African entertainment brand, WatsUp TV, has officially announced its partnership with the 7th Edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 27th September 2025, at the Avenue Event Space in New Jersey, USA.

This prestigious annual awards ceremony celebrates and honors Ghanaian entertainers, creatives, and industry players both at home and in the diaspora.

Since its inception, the event has grown into one of the most anticipated international platforms that recognizes Ghanaian talent across music, film, sports, comedy, fashion, and media.

This year’s edition promises to be even bigger, with WatsUp TV joining as a media partner and co – host .

The partnership will bring expanded coverage and visibility for the awards, connecting audiences across Africa and beyond.

WatsUp TV, known for championing African entertainment content, is expected to amplify the reach of the awards through its wide television and digital platforms.

Speaking on the collaboration, organizers highlighted the significance of partnering with WatsUp TV as a strategic move to bridge the gap between Ghana, the diaspora, and global audiences.

Fans and industry stakeholders can expect exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage, red-carpet moments, and in-depth features on the nominees and winners.

The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2025 will not only celebrate outstanding entertainers but also showcase the vibrancy of Ghanaian and African culture to the world stage in New Jersey.

Source: DJ RAYA/ WatsUp TV