WatsUp On Campus Hits the Road: 15 Universities, Top Artistes on Tour with WatsUp TV

WatsUp TV is excited to announce the expansion of its flagship tertiary activation project, WatsUp On Campus, which is set to visit 15 universities and tertiary institutions across Ghana and beyond in 2026.

Following two successful editions at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and the Regional Maritime University (RMU) in April 2026 and May 2026, respectively, the initiative continues to establish itself as one of the leading youth engagement and entertainment platforms on the continent.

The Regional Maritime University edition attracted an impressive lineup of some of Ghana’s biggest music stars, including Medikal, Kelvyn Boy, Lali & Lola and Showboy, delivering unforgettable performances and creating memorable experiences for students and the campus community.

The next stop for the WatsUp On Campus tour is UNIMAC (University of Media, Arts and Communication), formerly known as the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), where students can expect another exciting blend of music, entertainment, networking, and youth-centered engagement.

Beyond Ghana, WatsUp TV is also preparing to take the WatsUp On Campus experience to selected universities in other African countries as part of its vision to create a truly Pan-African youth platform that celebrates talent, culture, innovation, and student excellence.

Speaking on the initiative, WatsUp TV described WatsUp On Campus as more than just a campus event.

“WatsUp On Campus is a movement designed to connect with the next generation of leaders, creators, entrepreneurs, and entertainment consumers.

Our goal is to bring world-class experiences directly to students while creating opportunities for brands, artists, and young people to engage meaningfully. This year, we are raising the bar by visiting more campuses and expanding beyond Ghana’s borders.”

As part of the 2026 tour, WatsUp TV has revealed plans to feature some of Africa’s biggest and top-charting artists across the various campuses, giving students exclusive access to performances from some of the continent’s most sought-after entertainers.

In 2025, Watsup On Campus saw electrifying performances in schools like Accra Technical University (ATU), University of Health & Allied Science (UHAS), Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU), University of Ghana, Legon, University of Energy & resources (UNER), Koforidua Technical University and Unimac.

The project will also feature brand activations, talent showcases, networking opportunities, content creation sessions, career discussions, and other engaging activities tailored to the student audience.

With millions of viewers and followers across television and digital platforms, WatsUp TV continues to position itself as one of Africa’s leading youth-focused media brands, committed to empowering and celebrating young people across the continent.

Further campus announcements, artist lineups, and event dates will be released in the coming weeks which will be announced on WatsUp on campus social media platforms.