Water Theft Bleeds Ghana’s Utility of Millions as Crisis Deepens

Ghana’s state water utility has lost more than GH¢4.4 million to water theft in just six weeks, exposing what officials describe as a critical threat to the country’s ability to deliver clean water to its growing population.

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) discovered the commercial losses between August 11 and September 29 through enforcement sweeps across Accra and Tema, where inspectors found 109 customers engaged in practices ranging from meter bypassing to illegal connections that siphoned supply from neighboring homes.

The financial hemorrhage comes at a particularly difficult moment for the utility. Since taking office in February, Managing Director Adam Mutawakilu has confronted mounting liabilities including electricity and chemical costs, equipment procurement pressures, and a rising wage bill—all complicated by weak revenue collection. The newly discovered losses only deepen that predicament.

“Every drop of water lost to theft is a drop denied to a community,” Mutawakilu told stakeholders at a Monday workshop in Accra that brought together government ministries, regulators, law enforcement, World Bank representatives, and customer groups. “These practices don’t just rob GWL of revenue. They prevent us from expanding access, upgrading networks, and ensuring reliable supply for households, schools, and industries.”

So far, GWL has recovered just GH¢760,631—roughly 17 percent of the total losses. Twenty-four customers have paid in full, 43 made partial payments, and 42 haven’t paid anything yet.

The enforcement operation, conducted by National Revenue Enhancement Teams (NRET) that Mutawakilu launched in July, revealed systematic abuse. Inspectors uncovered tampered meters, booster pumps that redirected water from legitimate users, and outright bypasses that allowed some customers to consume water without any metering at all.

Marketing Manager Christopher Bofa explained how these illegal practices create cascading problems. “Every cubic metre lost to theft reduces our ability to expand services, maintain infrastructure, and respond to customer needs,” he said. The inequity is stark: while some users benefit from stolen water, entire communities endure intermittent supply or none at all.

According to the managing director, commercial losses—including illegal connections, meter bypassing, and tampering—account for 80 percent of the company’s non-revenue water and drain roughly 50 percent of overall revenue as of August. That’s a staggering figure for a utility already struggling with operational costs and infrastructure demands.

The workshop also highlighted consumption patterns that underscore Ghana’s water access challenges. Data presented showed that more than half of active customers in Accra East consume between 20 and 60 cubic metres monthly, while 27 percent use less than 20—a reflection of limited or unreliable access. At the upper end, commercial and institutional users dominate consumption above 60 cubic metres, suggesting a system where those with resources can secure supply while ordinary households make do with less.

Mutawakilu framed the problem within Ghana’s broader development ambitions. “Addressing commercial losses is central to the Government’s ‘Water for All’ agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 6,” he said, referring to the United Nations target for universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030. “As we confront the combined pressures of climate change, population growth, and aging infrastructure, we must act decisively.”

The urgency is real. Earlier this year, Mutawakilu disclosed that GWL loses approximately 73 million gallons of treated water daily in the Greater Accra Region due to theft, illegal connections, and faulty infrastructure. That daily loss represents nearly half of what the region produces, a ratio that makes sustainable operation nearly impossible.

The company now says it will use findings from the recent enforcement drive to guide operational reforms. Mutawakilu pledged stricter enforcement measures, stronger partnerships with police and judicial authorities, and greater transparency in how GWL operates and accounts for water distribution.

But for now, the message from Monday’s workshop was blunt: unless Ghana confronts water theft with the seriousness it deserves, the promise of universal, reliable access remains far beyond reach. The losses aren’t just financial—they’re about fairness, sustainability, and whether Ghana can deliver one of the most basic necessities to all its citizens.