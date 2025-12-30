Watch: The Mitch Brothers bring Domenase its first Christmas through Smile4mation

The residents of Domenase got to experience something extraordinary: their very first real Christmas–a timeless gift courtesy of the Mitch Brothers’ vision, Smile4mation.

For the first time ever, Christmas was celebrated as it should be in the often forgotten Domenase, a small farming community of about a hundred people near the well-known town of Aburi. Good tidings swept through the mud-house-clad area as never before, putting wide smiles on the faces of its kids, youth, and elders alike, who continue to find grace despite having no access to electricity.

With the season’s spirit at its peak, Ghanaian influencers Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch donned their philanthropy caps and did the unthinkable: they gave the unsuspecting locals their first Christmas and created magic where none had ever been felt. “This moment was beyond handing gifts. It was about spreading love, being present, and reminding these remarkable people that they too, matter. This is what Christmas is truly meant to be,” they shared.

For the first time, the children of Domenase experienced the warm embrace of Santa Claus and the countless gifts he placed under their fully decorated Christmas tree. Gifts were also extended to the youth and elders of the community, accompanied by warm meals, chilled drinks, and water to ensure no one was left behind.

There may not have been bright lights or loud music, but one thing was certain: “For a moment, Domenase wasn’t defined by darkness or lack; it was filled with light created not by electricity, but by love, laughter, and togetherness. This is the heart of Smile4mation,” the Mitch Brothers expressed beautifully.

Indeed, Smile4mation lit a spark in the hearts of the people–one that no darkness can quench, one that the kids will remember for a lifetime. You can enjoy the montage of their time in Domenase here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSr8mIpjIx0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link