Waste Managers Threaten Shutdown Over Unpaid Arrears

The Environmental Service Providers Association has warned that Ghana’s waste management system faces imminent collapse unless government pays all outstanding arrears to service providers by November 7, 2025.

Addressing a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, the Executive Secretary of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), Ama Ofori Antwi, underscored that service providers were on the verge of shutdown due to mounting financial pressure.

She said service providers who have borrowed from banks, creditors, suppliers, and other partners to sustain operations over the years find themselves in positions where such support has ceased, and in most cases, have been threatened with court action.

“These compounded challenges could cripple Ghana’s waste management system in a few days, reversing years of progress,” Ofori Antwi warned.

ESPA has engaged with the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, as well as relevant parliamentary committees, to facilitate payment to members. Unfortunately, she noted that these efforts have yielded little progress, thus imploring the government to, as a matter of urgency, make payment to avoid shutdown by November 7, 2025.

Ofori Antwi asked the government to expedite the release of all pending payments to ESPA members through the Ministry of Finance by the stipulated time. She also called for a policy review of the Sanitation and Pollution Levy as a dedicated fund to support and sustain the existing waste management infrastructure.

There has been an absence of a dedicated budgetary allocation for waste management over the years. The sector’s financial sustainability, therefore, remains at risk, with the possibility of service disruptions if urgent attention is not given, she stressed.

Furthermore, she asked that Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies review the current fixed cost recovery rates paid to waste collectors, transporters, and transfer station operators. She explained that this stems from the fact that the existing rates have become economically unsustainable, rendering operations unprofitable for many members. A fair and realistic adjustment is essential to ensure business viability and the continued provision of effective sanitation services across the country, she pointed out.

While urging the government to act on their concerns with a sense of urgency, Ofori Antwi emphasized that ESPA fully supported President John Dramani Mahama’s relaunch of the National Sanitation Day.

ESPA is a coalition of private waste management companies in Ghana, working in partnership with government and local authorities to promote efficient, sustainable, and inclusive environmental services for all.