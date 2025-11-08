Waste Management Providers Suspend Strike After Government Talks

The Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) has called off a nationwide strike that was scheduled for Friday following engagement with government officials over unpaid arrears. The suspension came after the Minister for Local Government and Religious Affairs initiated discussions with association leadership to address outstanding payments owed to waste management service providers.

In a statement released to Asaase News, ESPA Executive Secretary Ama Ofori Antwi confirmed that Minister Ibrahim Ahmed contacted the association to propose a resolution framework for the payment crisis. The intervention prompted ESPA to halt the planned industrial action that would have disrupted waste collection services across the country.

“The Minister has assured us of the government’s commitment to process and settle the arrears owed to service providers within the shortest possible time,” Ofori Antwi stated. She indicated that discussions between the parties will extend beyond immediate payment concerns to address broader structural issues affecting the sector.

The talks are expected to cover sustainable policy frameworks and funding mechanisms designed to prevent future payment delays. ESPA leadership expressed optimism that the dialogue would produce lasting solutions rather than temporary fixes to recurring financial challenges.

Ofori Antwi thanked association members for maintaining services despite difficult operating conditions created by delayed government payments. She urged waste management providers to remain calm and unified while continuing operations as negotiations progress toward a final agreement.

The association said it holds confidence that ongoing discussions will stabilize the sector and protect both worker livelihoods and environmental health outcomes. ESPA characterized the strike suspension as conditional, pending concrete progress toward what Ofori Antwi described as a “firm and mutually beneficial resolution.”

Ghana’s waste management sector has experienced mounting financial pressure in recent months as service providers struggle with cash flow problems stemming from government payment delays. The arrears have affected companies’ ability to maintain equipment, pay staff, and sustain regular collection schedules in communities across the country.

The planned strike would have left households, businesses, and public institutions without waste collection services, potentially creating public health concerns in urban areas. ESPA had not publicly disclosed the total value of outstanding arrears or the duration of payment delays before announcing the strike suspension.

The Ministry of Local Government and Religious Affairs has not issued a public statement detailing its payment timeline or the specific mechanisms it intends to use for clearing the backlog. No formal agreement document has been released by either party as of Friday.

Environmental advocates have previously warned that inconsistent funding for waste management undermines Ghana’s sanitation goals and threatens progress toward cleaner cities and towns.