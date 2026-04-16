Washington Targets Iran Oil Network as Hormuz Standoff Deepens

The United States tightened sanctions against Iran’s oil sector on Wednesday, April 15, hitting a sprawling shipping network as Tehran continues to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed amid an ongoing Middle East war.

The new measures target more than two dozen individuals, companies and vessels operating within the network of petroleum shipping figure Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, according to the United States Department of the Treasury.

Shamkhani is the son of Ali Shamkhani, a senior security official and advisor to Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Both were killed on February 28, the first day of United States and Israeli attacks that marked the start of the current Middle East war.

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent framed the action as part of a deliberate financial pressure strategy, saying the Treasury was moving aggressively to target regime elites who profit at the expense of the Iranian people. The State Department separately said Washington was acting to limit Iran’s capacity to generate revenue while it holds the Strait of Hormuz hostage.

Washington alleges that the Shamkhani network, operating across Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bypasses sanctions through a group of front consulting and shipping companies used to run its fleet of vessels.

The sanctions move came the same day the Treasury confirmed it would allow a temporary waiver on certain Iranian crude oil purchases to expire, a waiver that had been introduced to ease a spike in global oil prices triggered by the war.

The Treasury also targeted a separate network allegedly financing Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF) through an oil-for-gold money laundering arrangement.

The broader context is a mutual blockade, with the United States maintaining a naval cordon around Iranian ports while Tehran keeps the Strait of Hormuz closed to commercial traffic, a standoff that continues to strain global energy supplies.