Washington Reaffirms Ghana Partnership as US Marks Country’s 69th Independence

The United States has congratulated Ghana on its 69th anniversary of independence, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio issuing a formal statement directly from the State Department reaffirming the two nations’ bilateral ties.

In a statement dated March 6, 2026, Rubio said Ghana is an important partner for the United States on economic, security, and regional priorities, and expressed Washington’s intention to build on the longstanding bilateral and cultural relationship to enhance prosperity for both nations.

The statement is notable in its diplomatic context. It comes as the Mahama administration navigates the Middle East crisis and its economic ripple effects, including disruptions to Ghana’s gold export pipeline through Dubai, and as the two countries manage ongoing engagements on trade and security across West Africa.

Ghana’s 69th Independence Day was celebrated on Friday, March 6, 2026, under the theme “Building Prosperity, Restoring Hope,” with ceremonies held at the forecourt of Jubilee House in Accra, marking the second consecutive year the event was held at the seat of government rather than at the Independence Square. Ghana became the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence from colonial rule when Dr Kwame Nkrumah declared sovereignty on March 6, 1957.

The United States maintains one of its largest diplomatic missions in Africa at its embassy in Accra, and bilateral cooperation spans security, trade, and development initiatives across the region.