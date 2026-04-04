Washington Doubles Hormuz Shipping Guarantee to US$40 Billion, Shippers Unmoved

The United States government has doubled its maritime reinsurance commitment for the Strait of Hormuz to $40 billion, bringing in six major American insurers, even as shipping companies remain reluctant to resume transits through the conflict-hit waterway.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Chubb announced Friday that Travelers, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway, American International Group (AIG), Starr, and CNA will join the Maritime Reinsurance facility, adding $20 billion to the DFC’s existing commitment of the same amount.

Chubb, acting as lead underwriter, will manage the facility, determine pricing and terms, assume risk, and issue policies for eligible vessels and cargo, covering war hull risk, war protection and indemnity, and war cargo insurance.

The announcement marks the first significant public details the DFC has revealed about its reinsurance program since its original formation nearly a month ago.

Financial Muscle Without Naval Cover

The core logic of the arrangement is to use a government-backed reinsurance mechanism to shield commercial insurers from extreme risk, thereby lowering insurance costs for shipowners and cargo operators and encouraging a resumption of shipping operations.

Yet the expanded financial firepower has not translated into renewed confidence on the water. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is still running far below normal levels after collapsing by as much as 90 percent at the height of the disruption, with many vessels continuing to wait, reroute, or avoid the region entirely.

The key concern for shipping companies considering a return is that it puts the lives of crews at risk, as Iran continues to threaten vessels with drone attacks, missiles, and water mines. The program provides no naval escorts or physical security guarantees for crews.

Eligibility for the reinsurance facility will be tightly controlled through a multi-agency vetting process, including sanctions screening and detailed disclosures on ownership, cargo, and financing.

Markets and Trade in the Crossfire

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making it one of the most critical energy chokepoints on the planet.

In the United States, gasoline prices have risen above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022, further straining consumers already facing affordability challenges. India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, has also been hit hard by the supply squeeze.

Meanwhile, the cost of insuring vessels to cross the strait has leaped to about 5 percent of a ship’s value, roughly five times the level seen in the earliest days of the conflict. That means covering a $100 million tanker for a single transit now costs approximately $5 million.

Trump Signals Frustration

President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his frustration over the strait’s closure and the failure of allies to help the United States reopen the waterway, posting on social media that the U.S. can open the Strait of Hormuz with a little more time. It was not immediately clear what further actions the administration was considering.

Analysts note that financial measures serve more as a buffer than a fundamental solution. If security risks are not substantially reduced, even a $40 billion insurance program may struggle to reverse paralysed shipping operations.