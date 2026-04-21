Warsaw Exhibition Honours Ghana’s Roots with Multi-Million Euro Art

Ghanaian-Polish philanthropist Omenaa Mensah has marked the fifth anniversary of her TOP CHARITY initiative with a world-class exhibition in Warsaw that places Ghanaian and African art at the centre of European philanthropy, featuring works estimated at up to 1.2 million euros and showcasing two of the continent’s most globally celebrated artists.

The 2026 edition of TOP CHARITY Art, running from April 17 to June 16 at the Orangery of the Museum of King Jan III’s Palace in Wilanów, Warsaw, takes visitors on an artistic journey back to the 1960s, a period of significant cooperation between Poland and African nations including Ghana, the homeland of Mensah’s father. The exhibition is curated by Mensah and Natalia Bradbury, with international art council experts including Ekow Eshun, Touria El Glaoui, Hannah O’Leary, and Marwan Zakhem.

The centrepiece of the collection is “Laced Fingers” by Amoako Boafo, created using his signature fingertip technique and estimated between 800,000 and 1.2 million euros. The Ghanaian artist is recognised as one of the highest-selling African artists on the global market. Also on display is a monumental installation by Ibrahim Mahama, titled “Sika Asem,” which explores material as a carrier of memory and history. Mahama was named Artist of the Year by ArtReview in 2025. A work by Polish sculptor Paweł Althamer, a bust titled “Erico,” pays tribute to a young Kenyan volunteer who died during the 2024 Nairobi protests.

The anniversary marks five years of impact for the initiative. Over that period, TOP CHARITY has rescued 578 children from forced labour in Ghana, supported the education of more than 7,000 students, provided scholarships for 99 students, and cared for 1,200 wards in Polish children’s homes. Through its Philanthropic Consortium, the initiative has donated over 30 million Polish zloty to non-governmental organisations. The 2025 to 2026 season encompasses 238 aid projects.

The event was opened by a performance from British singer Heather Small of M People. She and Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy, born Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, have been named ambassadors for a professional recording studio and artistic residence being built within a Sport and Art Complex currently under development in Ghana. The facility is intended to provide African creative talents with professional production and residency conditions.

Visitors to the Wilanów Orangery can also purchase contemporary African art through the Phenomenaa Gallery, with 50 percent of proceeds directed to the OmenaArt Foundation’s work supporting artists and cultural institutions.

Omenaa Mensah, who founded the OmenaArt Foundation and TOP CHARITY, described the anniversary edition as particularly meaningful. “This year’s edition is of particular importance to me because it is also dedicated to the extraordinary art and history of the African continent, where my roots come from,” she said.