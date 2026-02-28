War Erupts, Oil at $72-73 — Markets Brace for Monday Surge

Global oil markets absorbed the most significant geopolitical shock in years on Saturday, February 28, 2026, as the outbreak of full-scale US-Israeli military strikes on Iran pushed crude prices to their highest levels since July 2025 and set up what analysts are warning could be a $5 to $20 per barrel surge when trading resumes on Sunday night.

Brent crude, the global benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, closed up 2.87 percent on Friday at $72.87 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the American benchmark, ended the session 2.78 percent higher at $67.02 per barrel. Those Friday settlements, which already baked in pre-war anxiety, were made before the strikes began. Analysts now expect Monday’s opening to reflect the full weight of Saturday’s developments.

Jorge León, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy, warned that without signs of de-escalation over the weekend, prices could surge by as much as $10 to $20 per barrel when the market reopens on Sunday night. Robert McNally, founder and president of Rapidan Energy, put the opening move at $5 to $7 per barrel, with upside risk depending heavily on whether Iran moves to threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil chokepoint, with more than 14 million barrels per day flowing through the narrow waterway in 2025, representing roughly a third of total seaborne crude exports. McNally warned that Tehran holds large stockpiles of mines and short-range missiles capable of seriously disrupting tanker traffic through the passage.

Vandana Hari, chief executive of Vanda Insights, said she expects a sharp jump to $80 per barrel if hostilities persist into Monday. The worst-case scenario, analysts cautioned, involves a protracted war that could ultimately remove up to 20 percent of global supply from markets, potentially pushing Brent toward $100 per barrel.

Iran ranks among the world’s top ten oil producers, with production costs as low as $10 per barrel, making its crude highly profitable and economically significant. China remains its dominant customer, with more than 80 percent of Iranian exports bound for Chinese refineries. Despite ongoing US sanctions, Iran managed to export around 1.9 million barrels per day as recently as December 2025, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) is expected to hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, with rumours in the oil industry suggesting the bloc may opt to increase production quotas by a larger margin than the previously expected 137,000 barrels per day in an attempt to calm markets and prevent an uncontrolled price spike.

Markets remain in a fragile holding pattern. With no signs of de-escalation and Iranian officials vowing further retaliatory waves, traders face a weekend of heightened uncertainty before the first test of sentiment arrives when Asian markets open Sunday evening.