Wall Street Rally Suffered After Fed Rate Cut Due to Two Key Factors

Wall Street equities dropped nearly three percent immediately after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates on December 18, validating warnings from financial experts about profit taking and economic concerns undermining market momentum despite monetary easing.

The decline followed the Federal Open Market Committee’s decision to reduce the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.25 to 4.5 percent, marking the third consecutive rate cut. However, markets reacted negatively when the Fed signaled only two additional cuts expected in 2025, down from four projected in September.

Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory firm deVere Group, had warned before the meeting that two practical reasons could undermine the rally. His analysis focused on profit taking behavior and concerns about underlying economic weakness indicated by rate cuts.

US stocks had been trading near all time highs following a strong 2024 performance. The S&P 500 set at least 57 record highs during the year, driven largely by expectations of continued monetary easing through 2025.

According to Green, the rate cut was well and truly priced in by markets.

Green explained that professional investors approaching year end prioritize protecting gains already achieved rather than chasing additional returns. Once portfolios show positive performance for the year, fund managers often reduce new positions to lock in profits.

The profit taking dynamic becomes particularly pronounced when buying momentum has already absorbed anticipated good news. Investors who wanted to position for rate cuts had largely done so before the December meeting, leaving fewer buyers to support prices when selling pressure emerged.

Market dynamics shift when buying fades and selling begins, creating downward pressure on equity valuations. This effect intensifies near year end when trading volumes typically decline and price movements can become more volatile with less liquidity available to absorb selling pressure.

The second factor involves what rate cuts signal about economic conditions rather than simply their mechanical impact on borrowing costs. Central banks reduce interest rates primarily when economic growth shows signs of slowing and requires monetary stimulus to maintain momentum.

While employment remained strong by historical standards, recent data showed hiring slowing and wage growth cooling from earlier peaks. Investors increasingly focus on forward looking indicators rather than backward looking statistics when assessing corporate profit prospects.

Company earnings depend fundamentally on consumers remaining employed and maintaining spending power. If job growth weakens substantially, corporate revenues and profits face downward pressure regardless of lower interest rates available for borrowing.

When stocks trade near record valuations, they require continued positive developments to justify elevated price levels. A rate cut implemented to support the economy can paradoxically raise doubts about economic strength rather than inspiring confidence if investors interpret monetary easing as defensive rather than accommodative.

The Federal Reserve raised its GDP growth forecast to 2.5 percent for 2024 while increasing inflation projections for 2025 to 2.5 percent. The central bank also revised expectations for future policy rates upward by 50 basis points in both 2025 and 2026, signaling a more cautious approach to additional easing.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized during his press conference that the committee believes it has reached or nears a point where slowing or pausing rate cuts becomes appropriate. He pointed to solid economic performance and stubborn inflation readings as factors supporting a more measured pace of policy adjustments.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissented from the rate cut decision, preferring to hold rates steady. Her dissent reflected concerns that monetary policy remains insufficiently restrictive to ensure inflation returns sustainably to the two percent target.

Small cap stocks represented in the Russell 2000 index suffered particularly steep losses, dropping 4.4 percent as these companies typically depend more heavily on debt financing for growth. Higher borrowing costs affect smaller firms disproportionately compared to large corporations with stronger balance sheets.

Treasury yields rose following the Fed announcement, with the 10 year yield climbing to 4.50 percent from 4.40 percent. The two year yield, which tracks Fed policy expectations more closely, increased to 4.35 percent from 4.25 percent.

Market participants had priced in approximately 95 percent probability of a December rate cut before the meeting. However, the Fed’s revised projections for slower easing in 2025 surprised investors expecting more aggressive monetary accommodation through next year.

Green noted that profit taking becomes more likely when investors simultaneously see reasons to lock in gains and reasons to worry about future conditions. The rate cut provided both triggers by offering an excuse to sell after a strong year while raising questions about economic resilience.

However, Green cautioned against interpreting the market reaction as predicting a crash. Rate cuts ultimately support equity valuations over longer timeframes by reducing discount rates applied to future earnings and lowering corporate borrowing costs.

Longer term trends including artificial intelligence investment and technological transformation continue supporting selected stocks despite near term volatility. Markets recovered partially on Thursday following the initial Wednesday selloff, demonstrating resilience even as investors digested the Fed’s more hawkish than expected messaging.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its losing streak to nine consecutive days following the Fed meeting, its worst performance since the 1970s. The blue chip index faced particular pressure from interest rate sensitive sectors and companies with elevated valuations.

Technology stocks showed mixed performance, with some mega cap names advancing while others declined. The sector benefited from AI investment themes but faced pressure from higher long term interest rates that reduce present values of future growth.

President elect Donald Trump’s policy proposals added uncertainty to Fed projections, with some committee members beginning to incorporate preliminary estimates of potential economic effects from tariffs, tax changes and immigration policies into their forecasts.

Powell acknowledged that policy uncertainty represents one factor causing some Fed officials to write down higher uncertainty around inflation projections. However, he emphasized the central bank will gain much clearer picture of appropriate monetary policy path once proposed policies materialize into concrete legislation.

The interaction between profit taking behavior and economic concerns created reinforcing dynamics that amplified the market decline. Investors seeing both tactical reasons to sell and fundamental reasons to worry about growth acted decisively, overwhelming the positive mechanical effects of lower interest rates.