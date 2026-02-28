Walewale MP Urges Ghana to Break From Colonial Economic Model

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Walewale, Dr. Tiah Abdul-Kabiru Mahama, has called on Ghana to fundamentally restructure its economy, arguing that the country remains trapped in the same raw-material export model imposed during British colonial rule more than a century ago.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, February 28, Dr. Kabiru said Ghana has not meaningfully departed from the Guggisberg system, a colonial-era economic framework that prioritised the extraction and export of unprocessed commodities rather than domestic manufacturing and value addition.

“We need to change the structure,” the Walewale MP said, framing the issue as one of long-term national development rather than partisan politics. He argued that true economic transformation requires Ghana to pivot toward an export-led model anchored on industrialisation and processed goods rather than raw materials.

His remarks carry weight beyond rhetoric. Research by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) African Futures team confirms that Ghana’s economic structure remains largely unchanged since independence in 1957, still revolving around the export of traditional raw materials such as cocoa and gold while relying heavily on imported finished goods. The manufacturing sector contributed just 11.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, a figure unchanged since 1970 and lower than levels recorded in the late 1960s.

The ISS research argues that transitioning away from this colonial model could unlock average annual growth of 9 percent between 2025 and 2043, raise GDP per capita by an additional 42 percent above business-as-usual projections, and lift an extra 5.8 million Ghanaians out of income poverty by 2043.

Dr. Kabiru has been one of the more consistent cross-party voices on structural economic reform. Earlier this month he described the crisis in Ghana’s cocoa sector as a national emergency, urging lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to resist politicising farmer hardship. He has also previously criticised what he described as insufficient capital injections into the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) and the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), two state bodies created specifically to drive industrial transformation.

The MP’s latest intervention comes as the government’s 2026 Budget positions industrialisation as a central pillar of economic recovery, though critics have questioned whether the funding commitments match the ambition.