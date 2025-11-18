Walewale MP Questions Sustainability Of Budget Job Projections

Abdul Kabiru warns construction jobs may not provide long term economic security

Dr Mahama Tiah Abdul Kabiru, Member of Parliament for Walewale, has raised concerns over the sustainability of the government’s job creation projections in the 2026 Budget, warning that heavy reliance on construction related employment may not deliver long term economic security for Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview on Citi TV’s Point of View on Monday, Dr Abdul Kabiru acknowledged that the Budget promises up to 800,000 jobs but noted that nearly 490,000 are expected to come from construction works under the government’s flagship Big Push programme. He expressed skepticism about whether these positions represent the kind of stable, decent employment that citizens seek.

The lawmaker stated that while the budget has given him indications about job creation, about 490,000 of the 800,000 will come from construction workers, which does not give him a sense of sustainable and decent jobs that Ghanaians are looking for. His comments highlight growing debate about the quality and durability of employment opportunities being promoted by the current administration.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on November 13, outlining the government’s comprehensive job creation strategy. The minister announced that mass recruitment would be driven by major infrastructure and industrial programmes designed to transform Ghana’s economy.

Dr Forson explained that the GH¢63 billion worth of road contracts awarded under the Big Push initiative were expected to generate the estimated 490,000 jobs, based on World Bank job creation benchmarks for road investments. The infrastructure programme represents the single largest component of the government’s employment generation strategy for 2026.

Additional job creation measures outlined in the budget include three new garment factories projected to create over 20,000 direct jobs and seven agro processing plants that will employ about 700 people directly and thousands more through supply chains. The National Policy on Integrated Oil Palm Development is expected to generate 250,000 jobs across the value chain between 2026 and 2032, while Farmer Service Centres will engage thousands in machinery operation, maintenance, and logistics.

However, Dr Abdul Kabiru maintains that while infrastructure expansion is important, construction jobs are often short term and project based, failing to offer the stability, income continuity, or career progression that young job seekers require. The Walewale MP’s critique reflects concerns among some economists about the long term impact of infrastructure led employment strategies.

Construction sector employment typically fluctuates based on project timelines and funding availability. Workers often face periods of unemployment between contracts, lack comprehensive benefits packages, and have limited opportunities for skills advancement compared to positions in permanent industries. These characteristics make construction jobs less attractive as foundations for sustained economic development.

The parliamentarian argued that a sustainable employment strategy must prioritize long term sectors such as manufacturing, agribusiness processing, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), green industries, and knowledge driven services. These sectors, he emphasized, provide more resilient pathways for national development and offer workers greater job security and career advancement opportunities.

Manufacturing and agribusiness processing create permanent positions with predictable income streams and opportunities for skill development. The ICT sector provides high value employment that aligns with global economic trends, while green industries position Ghana to benefit from the worldwide transition to sustainable development. Knowledge driven services such as finance, healthcare, and education offer stable professional careers that build long term human capital.

Dr Abdul Kabiru urged the government to refine its job creation model and ensure that opportunities generated under the 2026 Budget align with decent work principles established by the International Labour Organization (ILO). These principles emphasize fair income, workplace security, social protection, personal development opportunities, social integration, and workers’ rights.

The decent work agenda has become increasingly important in policy discussions as Ghana seeks to transition from a lower middle income country to an upper middle income economy. Achieving this goal requires not just creating more jobs, but creating better quality employment that enables workers to support families, save for the future, and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.

Ghana’s unemployment rate stood at approximately 13.4 percent as of 2024, with youth unemployment significantly higher. The challenge extends beyond the number of available positions to include underemployment, where workers hold jobs that fail to fully utilize their skills or provide adequate compensation.

The 2026 Budget represents the second major fiscal policy document from the Mahama administration, which took office in January 2025 following victory in the December 2024 general elections. The government has emphasized job creation and economic transformation as central priorities, building on campaign promises to implement a 24 Hour Economy policy and expand industrial capacity.

Finance Minister Dr Forson characterized the budget as specifically designed to create employment opportunities across various sectors while maintaining fiscal discipline and responsible debt management. The administration projects that bold infrastructure investments combined with support for manufacturing, agriculture, and entrepreneurship will deliver both immediate employment and lasting economic benefits.

The debate over job quality versus quantity reflects broader discussions about development strategies in emerging economies. While infrastructure projects provide immediate employment and improve long term productivity through better roads and facilities, critics argue that without complementary investments in permanent industries, the economic benefits remain limited.

Some development economists support mixed approaches that combine infrastructure investment with industrial policy designed to create lasting manufacturing and service sector employment. This strategy aims to use construction projects as immediate job creators while simultaneously building the foundation for more permanent economic transformation.

The government has allocated total expenditure of GH¢302.5 billion for 2026, equivalent to 18.9 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), up from GH¢251.7 billion in 2025. Infrastructure spending represents a significant portion of this allocation, reflecting the administration’s commitment to the Big Push programme as an economic growth catalyst.

Whether the 2026 Budget’s employment projections will be realized and whether those jobs will meet workers’ needs for stability and advancement remain key questions as Ghana continues its post election economic reset. Dr Abdul Kabiru’s concerns add an important critical perspective to ongoing policy discussions about how best to address unemployment while building sustainable prosperity.