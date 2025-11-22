Walewale Market Crash Leaves Two Critically Injured

A car crash in Walewale Market has left two people in critical condition and three others injured. The accident occurred on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, when a vehicle with registration number AS 4753 19 collided with another car, AW 1357 15, before running into the market due to brake failure.

The driver was carrying farm produce from Walewale Senior High School stretch of road heading towards the police station when the brakes failed. The two critically injured victims, a man and a woman who have broken legs and deep cut wounds, have been referred to hospitals outside the North East Region for further treatment. Three additional persons sustained injuries in the incident but their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

This incident marks the third time a vehicle has crashed into the market, with previous incidents resulting in fatalities and injuries. The recurring accidents have raised concerns about traffic safety and road infrastructure around the market area. A similar accident on the Walewale highway in February 2025 claimed nine lives and left 15 others severely injured when a Sprinter vehicle collided with a stationary truck.

The hospital road is always congested, causing vehicular traffic on every market day, according to local observers. The congestion has been cited as a contributing factor to the frequency of accidents in the area, as vehicles navigate tight spaces and heavy pedestrian movement during market operations.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) is investigating the incident to determine the full circumstances surrounding the brake failure and whether mechanical defects or other factors contributed to the crash. Authorities have not yet released information about potential charges or whether the vehicle had undergone recent safety inspections.

Road safety advocates in the North East Region have repeatedly called for improved traffic management systems and better enforcement of vehicle maintenance standards to prevent similar incidents. The Walewale market area serves as a major commercial hub for surrounding communities, attracting heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic several times per week.