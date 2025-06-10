Walewale Curfew Renewed Amid Security Concerns

The Interior Ministry has extended the nighttime curfew in Walewale, North East Region, maintaining the 10:00 pm to 4:00 am restriction following security consultations.

The renewal, effective June 9, 2025, comes with reinforced prohibitions against weapons possession in the area.

In an official statement, authorities urged community leaders and youth to pursue peaceful conflict resolution, emphasizing non-violent approaches to maintaining stability. The government’s directive specifically bans all firearms and offensive weapons, warning that violators will face immediate arrest and prosecution.

The Walewale curfew extension reflects ongoing regional tensions in northern Ghana, where similar security measures have been implemented periodically since 2020.

These restrictions typically aim to prevent communal violence while allowing daytime economic activities to continue, though their effectiveness often depends on complementary conflict resolution efforts.