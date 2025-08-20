WAIFEM Expands Communication Training for West African Officials

A regional financial institute is addressing a critical gap in economic governance across West Africa: the ability to communicate clearly.

The West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management has expanded its flagship course on report writing and presentation skills due to surging demand from member states.

The program, held in Accra, attracted over 90 applications from 31 institutions across The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone. The interest was so high that organizers decided to split participants into two sessions, each with about 40 people, and will now offer the training twice a year.

WAIFEM’s Director General, Dr. Baba Yusuf Musa, opened the session by stressing that effective communication is far more than an administrative task. In the realms of debt management and monetary policy, he explained, technical knowledge loses its value if it cannot be conveyed persuasively to policymakers and stakeholders. Reports and presentations are, in essence, tools of influence and accountability.

The practical, interactive training is delivered alongside the Lagos Business School of English and Mathematics. It uses peer reviews, hands-on exercises, and simulations to build skills professionals can immediately use back in their offices.

An official from the Bank of Ghana underscored the real-world impact of poor communication. Dr. Philip Abradu-Otoo, drawing on nearly thirty years of experience, noted that unclear memos and presentations frequently delay critical decisions at the central bank. Management often has to send documents back for clarification, slowing down the entire process.

He urged participants to focus on what he called the “CPI” principle: clarity, persuasiveness, and impact. Many presentations fail because the speaker simply reads from slides instead of engaging and persuading the audience, he observed.

WAIFEM has positioned this training as a key investment in the region’s institutional effectiveness. The true measure of success, Dr. Musa told attendees, will be how they apply these new skills in their boardrooms and conference halls to improve governance and economic management at home.