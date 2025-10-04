Wage Disparity Threatens Africa’s Economic Gains, Labor Economist Warns

Growing wage inequality across Africa’s most profitable sectors is creating a dangerous paradox where economic expansion fails to translate into improved living standards for most workers, according to a prominent labor economist who warns the trend could undermine social stability and long-term growth prospects.

Dr. Hod Anyigba, Executive Director and Chief Economist of the International Trade Union Confederation–Africa (ITUC-Africa), says sectors including finance, telecommunications, extractives, and technology are posting strong profits while the majority of workers especially those in lower and mid-level roles face stagnant wages and limited social protection.

“We’re witnessing a paradox,” Anyigba explained. “African economies are growing, but workers’ real incomes are not. The gap between executive pay and ordinary workers’ wages is widening, and that poses a serious risk to inclusive growth.”

The pattern is evident across the continent: globally, men earn on average 15 to 30 percent more than women, while in Sub-Saharan Africa, the median monthly income of men exceeds twice that of women. In South Africa specifically, frontline employees and mid-level managers are far more likely to feel underpaid than executive-level counterparts, showing pay dissatisfaction is closely linked to position within company hierarchy.

The situation is particularly acute in sectors experiencing rapid modernization and automation, where productivity gains aren’t being matched by fair compensation. “In some companies, executive bonuses rise annually while entry-level staff struggle with wages that barely keep up with inflation,” Anyigba noted. “This pattern is unsustainable and could erode workforce morale and productivity.”

Industry significantly impacts salary, with careers in finance, mining, and information technology historically offering some of the highest salaries, while agriculture and tourism might offer lower wages on average. Yet even within high-earning sectors, the distribution of gains remains highly skewed.

Anyigba attributes the problem partly to weak labor market regulation, declining union influence, and informal employment practices that allow employers to bypass fair pay standards. “Labour laws in many African countries are outdated and inadequately enforced,” he said. “Without active enforcement mechanisms, wage fairness becomes voluntary, and voluntary compliance is rarely equitable.”

He called for governments to strengthen wage policy frameworks, establish transparent pay structures, and empower collective bargaining systems that ensure workers share in productivity growth. “Collective bargaining is one of the most effective tools for narrowing wage gaps,” Anyigba noted. “Where social dialogue is strong, inequality tends to shrink.”

The economist also urged corporate leaders to view fair pay not as a cost but as a catalyst for growth. “When workers are fairly compensated, consumer demand rises, staff retention improves, and overall business performance strengthens,” he argued.

African growth is projected to edge up from 3.3 percent in 2024 to 3.5 percent in 2025, showing resilience despite uncertainty in the global economy and restricted fiscal space. However, whether that growth translates into broadly shared prosperity depends largely on how gains are distributed.

Anyigba warned that persistent wage inequality could fuel social tension, reduce trust in institutions, and discourage young people from pursuing formal employment. “A fair economy is a stable economy,” he remarked. “If growth is not inclusive, it cannot be sustained.”

Highlighting the role of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), he argued wage fairness must be integrated into broader conversations on regional competitiveness. “Africa cannot compete globally on cheap labour,” Anyigba said. “We must compete on skills, innovation, and decent work.”

The challenge is partly structural. Many African economies face pressure to attract foreign investment by maintaining competitive labor costs, creating tension between wage improvement objectives and perceived investment attractiveness. How policymakers navigate that tension will largely determine whether economic growth delivers improved living standards or simply concentrates wealth among narrow elites.

Anyigba urged policymakers to institutionalize periodic wage reviews, promote living wages, and invest in productivity-based pay systems that reward skill and innovation. “Closing the wage gap isn’t just about fairness; it’s about securing Africa’s economic future,” he concluded.

Whether governments and businesses embrace that perspective remains uncertain. The immediate incentives often favor maintaining existing wage structures over potentially disruptive reforms. Yet the longer-term risks of widening inequality including reduced consumer demand, social instability, and brain drain, suggest the status quo carries significant costs of its own.