WAFCON 2026 Postponed, Leaving Black Queens in Limbo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially postponed the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) less than three weeks before its scheduled start, a development that compounds the already disrupted preparations of Ghana’s Black Queens, who are stranded in the United Arab Emirates following Iranian missile strikes on the region.

CAF postponed the tournament following a formal request from the Moroccan Football Federation, which had warned for several weeks that staging the event in March was not feasible. The competition was originally scheduled to run from March 17 to April 3, 2026, across venues in Rabat, Casablanca and Fès.

No new dates have been confirmed. CAF has not released an official statement at the time of writing, leaving all 16 participating nations awaiting formal clarification. The late postponement is expected to significantly disrupt training camps and squad preparations that teams had built around the original schedule.

The delay carries consequences beyond the continental title. The 2026 WAFCON was also serving as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, with the four semifinalists guaranteed direct berths and the two quarterfinalists eliminated entering an inter-confederation playoff. The postponement now introduces uncertainty over how and when African nations will secure their World Cup qualification spots.

For the Black Queens, the news arrives at a particularly difficult moment. Ghana’s squad of 25 players and 16 officials has been sheltering at the Four Seasons by Sheraton in Sharjah since UAE airspace was closed following ballistic missile strikes on Saturday night, with the team’s final two Pink Ladies Cup preparation matches against Russia and Tanzania cancelled. The squad had completed only a 4-0 win over Hong Kong before the tournament was suspended.

Ghana were drawn in Group D alongside Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde, with all group matches assigned to the Fès Sports Complex. The Black Queens’ opening fixture against Cape Verde had been set for March 18.

Morocco’s withdrawal as hosts, despite ultimately remaining in the competition as a participating nation, raises questions about the country’s future reliability as a major African tournament host and will test CAF’s relationship with the Moroccan football federation as it seeks to finalise a rescheduled window that works for all 16 competing nations.