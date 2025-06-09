WAEC Tightens Exam Rules for 2025 BECE Candidates 

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reinforced its commitment to strict enforcement of revised examination rules for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a press release signed by J. K. Kapi, Head of Public Affairs, WAEC called on all stakeholders to ensure adherence to the updated regulations, which have been operational since 2023.

The Council outlined key additions to its Rules and Regulations aimed at curbing examination malpractices.

These include a prohibition on candidates having inscriptions on any part of their body or clothing, banning the posting of live questions on the internet, and requiring schools to grant timely access to their premises for candidates.

The rules also explicitly address misconduct by examination officials and prohibit the multiple registration of candidates across both public and private schools.

WAEC assured that reasonable accommodations will be made for candidates with special educational needs, stating that “no child will be left behind.”

The Council urged heads of schools, supervisors, and invigilators to ensure candidates fully comply with the guidelines, which are accessible on WAEC’s website.

“The Council calls on all and sundry, especially stakeholders, to ensure that sanity prevails at all examination centres,” the statement read.

WAEC further admonished candidates to abide by the rules, warning that any breach will attract consequences, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examinations as preparations intensify.