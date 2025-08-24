WAEC Sanctions Nearly 2,300 Students Over BECE Exam Cheating

Exam cheating has cost hundreds of Ghanaian students their 2025 Basic Education Certificate results.

The West African Examinations Council announced punitive measures affecting nearly 2,300 candidates after investigations revealed widespread malpractice during this year’s BECE.

The numbers tell a troubling story about academic integrity in Ghana’s basic education system. WAEC cancelled results for 895 students entirely or partially, while another 1,333 candidates had their results withheld pending further investigation.

Out of 603,328 students who sat the exams at 2,237 centers nationwide, the sanctions represent less than one percent of total candidates. However, the scope of irregularities extended beyond individual students to entire schools, with 119 institutions having subject results cancelled and 87 others under continued scrutiny.

According to a statement from John Kapi, WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, the 36th Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointment Committee approved the sanctions following thorough investigations. The punitive measures ranged from cancelling specific subject results to wiping out students’ entire examination records.

The breakdown shows 718 candidates lost results in specific subjects, while 177 students had their complete BECE results cancelled. On the withholding side, 1,240 candidates await decisions on subject results and 93 face uncertainty about their entire examination performance.

Students and parents affected by the sanctions can check details online at irreg.waec.org or through WAEC’s main website. The portal explains specific reasons for sanctions and outlines next steps for affected candidates.

WAEC plans to announce final decisions on withheld results by September 6, giving affected students and schools a clear timeline for resolution. The distinction between cancelled and withheld results suggests some cases may still be resolved in students’ favor.

The examination body also issued warnings about fraudsters claiming they can alter results for payment. WAEC emphasized that its systems remain secure and tamper-proof, urging families to avoid scams that prey on desperate students and parents.

This year’s BECE included 472 special needs candidates, with 72 students having visual impairments, 239 with hearing challenges, and 161 facing other difficulties. Their participation underscores WAEC’s commitment to inclusive education despite the broader integrity challenges.

The gender breakdown showed slightly more girls than boys taking the exam, with 306,078 female candidates compared to 297,250 males. About 2,526 registered candidates were absent from the examinations.

WAEC expressed appreciation to various stakeholders including the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, security agencies, and examination personnel. Their cooperation enabled both the conduct of exams and the investigation of irregularities.

The sanctions reflect WAEC’s ongoing battle to maintain examination integrity in an environment where academic pressure sometimes drives students and schools toward dishonest practices. Whether the punitive measures will deter future cheating remains an open question.