WAEC Reports Surge in Examination Malpractice Cases

The West African Examinations Council has arrested 14 people for examination irregularities during Ghana’s ongoing 2025 senior secondary school certificate examinations, highlighting what officials describe as alarming increases in academic dishonesty.

John Kapi, WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, revealed at a press briefing that the arrests involved impersonation, unauthorized photography of exam questions, and mobile phone possession in examination centers. The developments underscore persistent challenges to academic integrity despite enhanced security measures.

Monitoring teams deployed across examination centers have uncovered numerous instances of cheating, including impersonation, unauthorized use of mobile phones, and sharing of exam questions and answers, according to official reports released Friday.

The most significant single incident occurred during the Elective Mathematics paper, where 64 mobile phones were confiscated from candidates at one school. This represents the largest seizure of prohibited devices during the current examination period, which began August 5 and continues through September 19.

Two individuals arrested for impersonation at Ghana College in Kasoa received prison sentences, marking the most severe legal consequences imposed during this examination cycle. Additional arrests occurred at multiple schools including St. Vincent College and Yeji Senior High School.

The irregularities extend beyond student misconduct to include educator complicity. A proprietor and invigilator at Christian IPS, Kukurantumi were arrested for creating a WhatsApp group to distribute exam questions and solutions, highlighting systematic breaches of examination security protocols.

“We condemn these acts of dishonesty on the part of both teachers and candidates and urge all school heads to uphold the trust placed in them by ensuring that their schools stay above reproach,” Kapi stated during the briefing.

The examination council has compiled a comprehensive list of schools involved in irregularities, with candidate scripts from these institutions scheduled for intensive scrutiny. This review process may delay result announcements as WAEC prioritizes accuracy over speed in its assessment procedures.

Current participation numbers reveal the scale of the examination: 461,640 candidates from 1,021 schools are taking the WASSCE-SC, comprising 207,381 males and 254,259 females. This represents a significant portion of Ghana’s secondary school graduates seeking university admission.

The malpractice crisis extends beyond the current WASSCE to include the Basic Education Certificate Examination completed in June. Sixteen individuals were arrested during BECE administration, including 12 invigilators, one supervisor, and three unaffiliated persons, according to earlier reports.

WAEC has withheld certain BECE results pending completion of investigations into suspected collusion cases. Provisional BECE results were released August 23, but final determinations await conclusion of ongoing assessments involving 603,328 candidates who sat for that examination.

The examination council has previously warned that academic malpractice constitutes a national security threat, with over 382,000 results flagged for irregularities in recent years. Officials describe this trend as representing “a deep and dangerous erosion of academic integrity.”

WAEC has proposed installing surveillance cameras in examination centers to combat persistent malpractice, seeking government support for technological solutions to supplement current monitoring efforts.

The organization continues working with the Ghana Education Service to implement stricter security measures, but the scope of discovered irregularities suggests more comprehensive reforms may be necessary to restore examination credibility.

Educational stakeholders express concern that widespread malpractice undermines the value of Ghanaian academic credentials, potentially affecting international recognition and university admission prospects for honest candidates.

WAEC maintains its commitment to thorough investigation of all suspected irregularities, emphasizing that examination integrity takes priority over administrative convenience. The council continues urging collaboration from school administrators, teachers, and students to restore public confidence in Ghana’s examination system.

The examination period concludes September 19, with result announcements expected following completion of security reviews and malpractice investigations.