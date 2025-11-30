WAEC Releases 2025 WASSCE Results With Penalties for Malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, while cancelling results of thousands of students for examination malpractice. The examination body cancelled subject results of 6,295 candidates for bringing foreign materials like prepared notes, textbooks and printed materials into examination halls, according to a statement issued Saturday night.

WAEC also cancelled the entire results of 653 candidates for possession of mobile phones in the examination halls. The council made login details available to heads of schools to enable them access results of their candidates. Results have been hosted online at the council’s website, and candidates who desire may check their individual performance through the official portal.

The statement signed by John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC National Office, indicated that subject results of 908 and entire results of 158 candidates have been withheld for various suspected offences. Beyond these individual cases, WAEC revealed that some subject results of candidates from 185 schools have been withheld for alleged collusion. These cases remain under investigation as the council works to complete inquiries.

WAEC stated it is working around the clock to ensure withheld results of affected candidates are published before the end of December 2025, depending on the outcome of ongoing investigations. The council emphasized that release of these results will depend entirely on how investigations conclude and what evidence emerges during the process.

A total of 461,736 candidates, made up of 207,415 males and 254,321 females from 1,021 schools, registered for the examination. This figure represents a 0.24 percent increase over the 2024 entry figure of 460,611 candidates. A total of 5,821 candidates, representing 1.26 percent of registered students, were absent from the examination.

The Ghana Examinations Committee, at its 40th meeting held on Wednesday, November 17, 2025, approved the cancellations and withholding decisions following completion of investigations into cases of irregularity reported during the conduct of the examination. The committee’s actions demonstrate WAEC’s commitment to maintaining examination integrity and ensuring that results reflect genuine academic achievement.

The statement revealed that 35 people, including 19 teachers, were found to have engaged in acts that compromised the integrity of the examination. So far, 19 of them have been arraigned before court and have been convicted to fines or terms of imprisonment. The remaining 16 are yet to be presented before the courts by police. Beyond what the courts may decide, the list of teachers will be presented to the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for further disciplinary action.

WAEC cautioned all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee. The council emphasized that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated using its results verification system. Candidates were advised to ignore anyone claiming they can alter or improve examination results through unofficial means.

The 2025 WASSCE written papers started on Monday, August 18, 2025, and the examination officially ended on Friday, September 19, 2025. The examination covered various subjects including core subjects such as English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies, alongside elective subjects chosen by students based on their academic programs.

Results can be accessed through the official WAEC Ghana website at www.waecgh.org. Candidates need a WAEC result checker PIN to view their individual results. The PIN can be purchased through the official shortcode service by dialing the designated number on mobile phones or through authorized vendors. WAEC warned candidates against sharing their serial numbers and PINs publicly to protect the security of their results.

Performance statistics for core subjects showed varying pass rates across different subjects. English Language achieved the highest pass rate among core subjects, with significant numbers of candidates scoring between grades A1 and C6. However, Core Mathematics recorded concerning performance levels, with more than half of candidates failing to achieve passing grades. Social Studies also showed performance levels that fell below previous years’ standards.

The release of provisional results means that WAEC reserves the right to make corrections or adjustments if any errors are discovered during quality assurance processes. Candidates who believe errors occurred in their results can file complaints through the official WAEC complaints portal. The council has procedures in place to investigate genuine cases of grading errors or administrative mistakes.

WAEC emphasized that candidates sponsored by indebted state governments or institutions would not have access to their results until the council receives outstanding payments. The examination body appealed to concerned authorities to settle debts to enable affected schools and candidates to access their results without further delay.

The examination body encouraged candidates to apply for their digital certificates, which will become available within 48 hours after result verification. Hard copy certificates will be ready within 90 days of result publication. Candidates can access these services through the official WAEC portal after verifying their results and completing necessary payment procedures.

The 2025 examination cycle marks another year in WAEC’s commitment to maintaining high standards of examination administration across West Africa. The organization continues to invest in technology and security measures to detect and prevent examination malpractice. These measures include surveillance systems, trained invigilators, and sophisticated analysis tools that can identify patterns of collusion or cheating.

WAEC’s zero tolerance approach to examination malpractice reflects regional concerns about the credibility of educational certificates. The West African Senior School Certificate remains a crucial qualification for tertiary education admission and employment opportunities across the subregion. Maintaining its integrity requires consistent enforcement of rules and appropriate sanctions for those who attempt to undermine the examination system.

The council thanked schools, teachers, and other stakeholders who cooperated during the examination period and helped maintain examination standards. WAEC also acknowledged the Federal Government, Ministry of Education, and state education bodies for their support during the examination administration and result processing phases.