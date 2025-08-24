WAEC Releases 2025 BECE Results as Students Rush to Check Scores Online

The West African Examinations Council has officially released the provisional results for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination, marking the end of an anxious wait for over 600,000 students across Ghana.

The announcement comes as schools prepare for the next academic year and students await their placement into senior high schools.

A total of 603,328 candidates from 20,395 schools sat the exam at 2,237 centres nationwide, with the results now available through multiple online platforms. The figures show a slight gender difference, with female candidates numbering 306,078 compared to 297,250 male candidates.

However, not all results have been cleared for release. The entire results of 177 candidates have been cancelled according to a press statement issued by WAEC, while additional cases remain under investigation. WAEC indicated that the outcome of these ongoing probes will be announced by September 6, 2025.

Students can now access their results through the official WAEC Ghana portal at waecgh.org. The process requires candidates to have their 10-digit index numbers ready and follow a straightforward online procedure.

To check results, students should visit the WAEC Ghana website and click on “BECE SCHOOL/PRIVATE” to enter their examination details and PIN to access their results. The system requires candidates to input their index number, select the examination year as 2025, choose BECE as the exam type, and typically select JSS as the level.

The online portal has experienced heavy traffic since the results release, causing occasional delays and timeouts. Education officials advise students to remain patient and try accessing their results during off-peak hours if they encounter technical difficulties.

For students whose results require verification or have been flagged for investigation, WAEC has provided a separate portal. Candidates whose results have been withheld or cancelled can visit https://irreg.waec.org or click the withheld/cancelled results button on the WAEC homepage.

The BECE serves as both a certification exam and a selection tool for admission into senior high schools and technical institutes across Ghana. The examination combines continuous assessment, which accounts for 30 percent of the total score, with the external examination making up the remaining 70 percent.

School authorities have begun receiving official result documents for distribution to their students. The Ghana Education Service is expected to announce senior high school placement details in the coming weeks, allowing successful candidates to proceed with their educational journey.

Students are advised to take screenshots or print their results for future reference, particularly during the school selection and admission process. Those experiencing difficulties accessing their results should contact their respective schools for assistance.

The 2025 BECE results represent a crucial milestone for thousands of students transitioning from junior high to senior high education in Ghana’s educational system.