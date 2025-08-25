WAEC Probes Invigilator Found With Exam Answers on Phone

Education authorities have launched an investigation after discovering examination materials on a teacher’s mobile phone during ongoing WASSCE monitoring operations in Accra.

The West African Examinations Council seized the device from Bright Amoah, a Visual Arts instructor at Armed Forces Senior High Technical School, during routine supervision on Monday. The incident occurred while students were completing their Social Studies paper as part of the current examination cycle.

WAEC’s Public Relations Officer John Kapi led the monitoring exercise that uncovered the violation. Examination protocols strictly prohibit mobile phones and electronic devices within testing halls, making Amoah’s possession of the device a serious breach of established procedures.

Investigators found answers to Oral English and Picture Making papers stored on the confiscated phone. Both subjects had already been completed by candidates, though the materials did not correspond to the Social Studies test taking place during the discovery.

The timing raises questions about how the answers were obtained and whether they may have been distributed to students before those earlier examinations. WAEC officials have summoned Amoah for formal questioning to determine the source of the materials and any potential misconduct.

Examination security protocols require multiple layers of oversight to prevent cheating and maintain testing integrity. The presence of answer keys on an invigilator’s personal device represents a significant breakdown in these safeguards, prompting broader scrutiny of supervision procedures.

The Centre Supervisor now faces demands to explain how prohibited electronics entered the examination hall under their watch. This accountability extends beyond the individual violation to systemic oversight failures that enabled the security breach.

WAEC conducts regular monitoring exercises during WASSCE administration to detect irregularities and ensure fair testing conditions. The organization takes examination malpractice seriously, with violations potentially resulting in candidate disqualification and staff disciplinary action.

Similar incidents in previous years have led to cancelled results and criminal investigations where evidence suggests organized cheating schemes. The current case will likely prompt enhanced security measures at examination centers across the region.

The investigation comes during a critical period for thousands of students whose future academic prospects depend on WASSCE results. Maintaining examination credibility remains essential for the qualification’s recognition by universities and employers throughout West Africa.

Armed Forces Senior High Technical School must now address internal procedures that allowed the violation to occur. The institution’s reputation and future examination privileges could face consequences depending on investigation findings and corrective measures implemented.

WAEC has not indicated whether any student results from the school will be affected by the incident. The organization typically conducts thorough investigations before making decisions about examination validity and potential sanctions.