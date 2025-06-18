WAEC Declares 2025 BECE a Success as Exams Conclude

The West African Examinations Council has reported a successful administration of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination, which concluded on Wednesday with the Arabic paper.

WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, confirmed the examination body’s satisfaction with the overall process while acknowledging minor logistical challenges.

“All candidates received their questions and materials on time, which is our primary measure of success,” Kapi stated during a Citi FM interview. He noted isolated incidents including a vehicle breakdown transporting exam papers and delays in reaching some remote centers, but emphasized these were promptly resolved without disrupting examinations.

With the testing phase completed, WAEC now transitions to the marking process, with results expected within the standard release timeframe. The Council commended school administrators, security personnel and other stakeholders for their cooperation in maintaining exam integrity nationwide.