WAEC clarifies exam incidents as malpractice, not pre-test leakage

The West African Examinations Council has pushed back against suggestions of fresh exam leakages, explaining that recent controversies involved misconduct during active testing rather than questions being distributed beforehand.

John Kapi, WAEC’s head of public relations, told the Asaase Breakfast Show Tuesday that an invigilator photographed exam papers with a mobile phone while tests were underway, then shared those images online after completion.

“What we discovered yesterday was not a leakage,” Kapi emphasized. “Exam questions are leaked if they are out way before the commencement of the examination. But these were photographs taken in the course of the exam and circulated afterwards.”

The incidents centered on Visual Arts and Oral English papers from August 18th and 20th respectively. Both examinations had concluded when the images began circulating on social media platforms.

Kapi noted that Visual Arts project questions are routinely released a week early to allow students time for material preparation, making their broader circulation less concerning than other subjects.

Police have taken custody of the invigilator involved in photographing and distributing the exam content. WAEC officials discovered the misconduct during routine security checks of examination centers.

The council has implemented multiple safeguards against examination fraud. Security at printing facilities now includes police officers, WAEC personnel and National Investigations Bureau agents working together.

Invigilators face strict prohibitions on bringing mobile phones into examination halls. Field monitoring has intensified while item randomization helps reduce the impact when multiple-choice questions do leak.

School principals and supervisors must sign formal pledges committing to uphold examination standards. Despite these measures, criminal syndicates continue operating Telegram groups that spread supposed exam questions to paying students.

Kapi insisted that genuine pre-examination leakages have become rare, with most current problems involving attempts to circulate questions after testing begins.

The examination body cancelled or withheld over 2,200 Basic Education Certificate Examination results this year due to various infractions. Students caught with phones during exams face complete cancellation of their results across all subjects.

Those found with unauthorized materials or proven collusion may lose results only in affected subjects. WAEC conducts hearings for students with withheld results, releasing them when no adequate reason exists for cancellation.

Eighty-six schools remain under investigation for suspected organized cheating involving multiple candidates. These cases typically involve coordination between students, school staff or external parties.

The public relations chief acknowledged ongoing challenges but defended WAEC’s examination integrity. He called on parents, schools and students to resist pressures that encourage cheating.

“As a human institution, if there are improvements we need to make, we are ready to adopt them,” Kapi stated. “But the structures we have in place are strong, and the public can be confident in the credibility of our exams.”

Educational reform advocates have suggested changes to assessment methods, but Kapi indicated such decisions rest with policymakers rather than WAEC administrators.

The council continues battling sophisticated malpractice networks that exploit digital communication tools to undermine examination security, even as traditional pre-test leakages decline.