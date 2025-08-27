WAEC Backs Staff Dismissals Over Exam Cheating

Ghana’s examination authority has thrown its weight behind tough penalties for officials caught facilitating cheating during national school exams.

The West African Examinations Council supports dismissing any staff member involved in malpractice during ongoing certificate examinations.

Dr. Rosemond Wilson, who heads WAEC’s national office, said harsh sanctions are essential to preserve exam credibility. She argued that lenient treatment would encourage more misconduct and ultimately harm students’ academic futures.

The examination body discovered an invigilator carrying a mobile phone containing questions from previous exam papers during monitoring visits to Accra schools. Wilson confirmed the case would be forwarded to the Ghana Education Service for disciplinary action.

WAEC officials inspected several examination centers including Armed Forces Senior High Technical School, Accra High School, and Sakyi Asare-Menako Hall as part of routine oversight activities. The monitoring aims to ensure proper exam administration across participating schools.

Wilson acknowledged that most examination sessions have proceeded smoothly despite isolated incidents of misconduct. She emphasized the need for continued vigilance to identify and address irregularities before they undermine exam integrity.

The examination council plans intensive enforcement measures to reduce cheating incidents to minimal levels. Wilson called on educators, students, and parents to support efforts to maintain fair testing conditions.

Examination malpractice has remained a persistent challenge in Ghana’s education system, with various stakeholders implementing strategies to combat the problem. Technology misuse represents a particular concern as mobile devices become more sophisticated and accessible.

The current West African Senior School Certificate Examination serves as a crucial gateway for students seeking higher education opportunities. Results from these tests determine university admission prospects and career paths for thousands of candidates.

WAEC administers the standardized examination across multiple West African countries, requiring consistent standards and security protocols. Ghana represents one of the largest participating nations in terms of candidate numbers.

Officials have implemented various security measures including surprise inspections, strict phone policies, and enhanced invigilator training. The examination body continues refining anti-cheating protocols as new challenges emerge.

The 2025 examination session is scheduled to conclude on September 19, with results expected in the following weeks. WAEC typically releases preliminary statistics on exam conduct and any significant irregularities discovered.

Educational stakeholders have generally welcomed stricter enforcement approaches, viewing them as necessary to protect academic standards and student welfare over the long term.