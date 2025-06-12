WAEC Arrests 10 for Leaking BECE Exam Papers

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has arrested ten individuals, including an examination supervisor, six invigilators, a school administrator, a fashion designer, and a student nurse, for allegedly circulating Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) papers.

WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects were caught with mobile phones containing images of question papers shared on social media. Some non-candidates were also found with solved questions and photocopies meant for distribution.

“These persons had no business with the exams, and possessing question papers outside the exam hall is a criminal offense,” Kapi said during an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show. The suspects, arrested across Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono East, and Bono regions, have been handed over to the police.

WAEC also identified some candidates with unauthorized materials and is reviewing their cases. If found guilty, their papers will be canceled. The council is collaborating with security agencies to maintain exam integrity as over 600,000 students participate in this year’s BECE.