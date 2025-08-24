Wa Hospital Achieves Historic Milestone with Zero Maternal Deaths

No pregnant woman died at Wa Municipal Hospital during the first half of 2025.

The achievement marks the first time in over a decade that the facility has recorded zero maternal deaths, representing a dramatic turnaround for maternal healthcare in Ghana’s Upper West Region.

Dr. Bukari Zakari, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent and Obstetrician & Gynaecologist Specialist, announced the milestone during the facility’s mid-year performance review meeting. The gathering brought together municipal leaders, health officials, traditional authorities, and hospital staff to assess progress under the theme “Driving Excellence in Maternal and Child Health.”

The numbers tell a compelling story. Wa Municipal Hospital successfully handled 1,554 safe deliveries between January and June without losing a single mother. Dr. Bukari credited the achievement to what he called “collective commitment” across multiple departments.

“This outcome is the result of the collective commitment of all staff, especially the Obstetrics and Gynaecology team, medical officers, midwives, theatre, laboratory, and pharmacy teams, as well as timely referrals from peripheral facilities,” he explained.

According to the medical superintendent, strict implementation of maternal mortality audit recommendations played a crucial role in the turnaround. These audits examine every maternal death to identify preventable factors, allowing hospitals to adjust protocols and prevent similar tragedies.

The hospital’s broader health indicators also showed improvement. Antenatal clinic attendance rose from 1,985 visits in 2024 to 2,370 in 2025, suggesting more pregnant women are seeking professional care during pregnancy. However, Dr. Bukari expressed concern that many women still register late in their second and third trimesters.

Outpatient attendance increased significantly, from 41,292 visits in 2024 to 45,077 in 2025. The medical superintendent attributed this growth to improved quality of care that has built patient confidence in the facility.

Perhaps most striking, malaria no longer appears among the top ten causes of outpatient visits. Dr. Bukari linked this change to intensified preventive and public health interventions that have reduced the disease’s impact on the local population.

Despite these successes, the hospital faces significant challenges. Dr. Bukari outlined problems including inadequate infrastructure, specialist staff shortages, legacy debt from its previous status as a regional hospital, and frequent power outages that disrupt services.

The Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr. Bapula Alex, who chaired the meeting, commended the hospital’s landmark achievement and urged staff to maintain momentum. The Municipal Chief Executive also praised staff dedication and pledged support for addressing operational challenges.

Following the meeting, officials toured ongoing renovation projects funded through internally generated funds. These include converting the surgical ward into a Pediatric Ward and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, plus mortuary upgrades that improve the facility’s capacity.

Dr. Bukari emphasized the hospital’s financial constraints, describing it as an “over-aged facility with huge legacy debt.” He appealed to civil society organizations, NGOs, and development partners for support in upgrading physical infrastructure and replacing obsolete equipment.

The zero maternal death achievement stands as proof that determined healthcare teams can overcome resource constraints to deliver life-saving care. Whether the hospital can sustain this performance while addressing its structural challenges remains the key question moving forward.