Wa Court Sentences Teenage Robber to 20 Years’ Hard Labor

A 19-year-old robber has been handed a two-decade prison sentence by the Wa Circuit Court for a violent motorcycle theft earlier this year.

Adams Hamidu, alias “Gyida,” received 20 years imprisonment with hard labor on June 5, 2025, following a successful prosecution by the Upper West Regional Police Command.

The conviction stems from a February 2025 incident where Hamidu and a masked accomplice robbed a victim at gunpoint, making off with a blue Honda motorbike (GH¢20,000), a Tecno smartphone (GH¢1,300), and GH¢10,800 in cash. Police tracked down the teenager through intelligence operations, arresting him on June 1 in Domowa within the Wa West District.

“This conviction demonstrates our unwavering commitment to community protection and law enforcement,” stated the Upper West Regional Police Command in an official release. Authorities reaffirmed their dedication to combating crime and ensuring regional security, urging residents to continue cooperating with law enforcement efforts.

The stiff sentence comes as Ghana’s justice system clamps down on violent robberies, particularly those involving youth offenders. Police forensic teams reportedly used mobile phone tracking and witness testimonies to build their case against Hamidu, whose accomplice remains at large.